COLUMN: Money for nothin' and everything for free

Being someone who grew up in the ‘70s and ‘80s, I can relate well to the fashion and the music of the time.
When MTV still played music, there was a hit song by Dire Straits called “Money For Nothing.” The song, written by Mark Knopfler, is about the excess and supposed easy and glamorous life of rock stars when compared with the everyday work by normal Americans. Knopfler wrote the song sitting at a kitchen display in a department store after overhearing delivery men at the store complaining about their jobs while watching MTV.
During the past several years, especially during the time of the dreaded Covid pandemic, it seems that everyone has gotten into this mindset that just being American gives them the right to the rock star life and everyone should get their money for nothing and everything for free.
A few months ago, this column addressed the idea that nothing is ever free and that somebody, somewhere, must pay for it. This got me thinking about the U.S. House vote and the debates happening in the Senate about the large aid package to Ukraine and about other large spending packages constantly debated by those in Congress.
When it comes to giving out money for nothing and things for free, no group seems to love to do it more than politicians, especially those who have ridden along in their jobs on the government dole for many decades. One thing I have found is that if you are given the authority, it becomes very easy to spend other people’s money.
This past week, the House passed an aid package to assist Ukraine worth more than $40 billion. When the news broke about the vote, my wife said that was so much money, she couldn’t even wrap her mind around it. It occurred to me that this is probably true of most Americans. Politicians talk about money in the millions, billions, and trillions to the point that most of our brains shut off about what those actual numbers mean.
I don’t think there is any of us that thinks America and our NATO allies shouldn’t step in and assist those in Ukraine who are suffering. As Americans we want to help others who are in need. However, we also should be responsible, and politicians absolutely must be good stewards of the people’s money.
That aspect of spending is what many in Congress, especially long-term politicians, seem to easily forget. Americans would be well to put these spending proposals into perspective. Look at it this way, in order for the U.S. to provide this aid package to Ukraine it would cost each and every one of the 329.5 million American citizens $121.40, or $485.60 for an average family of four. Without your input, our elected officials pulled nearly $500 from your family’s budget for the year. Ask yourself what that means for you. Is it a couple of car payments? Did you give up a weekend getaway to help? What is that to you?
No one objects to doing their fair share of helping others, but it would be good for those doing the spending to listen to the wishes of those who own the checking account, and that group is all of us. Otherwise, career politicians will keep thinking they get their money for nothing and can provide everything for free.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
