Though it's journalistically repugnant, I always enjoy starting out columns with "By the time you read this... ." That usually means I'm about to do something either fun or stupid. Which also means in the former case, I might not be doing anything fun anymore and may be back to the drudgery most of us refer to casually as "life."
In any case, I will have ridden the magnificent Hagrid's Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure at Universal Orlando. I rode it once last fall, so I already knew it was a unique set of twists and turns, seven burst-of-speed launches, and a shocking track-drop in a cave where lurks the "Devil's Snare." I'll have blasted past a Blast-Ended Skrewt; blazed by a Centaur in the Forbidden Forest; taken a quick look at Fluffy, the three-headed dog; supposedly, spotted a few Cornish pixies buzzing about the Weasley's Flying Ford Anglia (I didn't see these last time); and finally, rolled around a corner where stood a lovely unicorn - "And look, she's a mum," Hagrid will have said.
This ride only hits a top speed of about 50 mph, although it seems more like 70. But the track is fairly low to the ground - much like that of Maverick, one of our favorites at Cedar Point, which we consider the best amusement park on the planet. Not that we've been to any parks outside this country, and nor do we intend to. But the Hagrid coaster - well, let's just say it has pushed our other coasters a bit down the list. Chris and I have agreed that it should be squeezed in at No. 2, pushing back New Texas Giant, Maverick and all the others on our top 15 list - which is now a top 16 list.
The original lists can be found here: www.tahlequahdailypress.com/opinion/columns/countdown-begins-for-coaster-fans-steel-variety-is-best/article_10329579-c943-532d-9284-0f04a3fc71d0.html - and here: www.tahlequahdailypress.com/news/top-coasters-deliver-speed-plunges-twists-and-turns/article_aed40c57-7e3e-5bfc-96c8-b03b9bfa90b8.html
But the Hagrid coaster is a sight to behold - an array of eye candy, not just a thrill ride, and Hagrid is speaking to urge you through the entire way. If you're a Harry Potter fan, even if you're not a coaster fan, you'll have to give it a try. And of course, we are Harry Potter fans. You know how it's said that the first thing you wear is a diaper, and the last thing you wear is a diaper - and that you leave the world just as psychologically immature as when you enter it? I believe that.
After all, who would have imaged that an old woman would be tottering around, sporting bling on every piece of clothing and footwear she owns? I think I remember old women decked out in that way when I was in my 20s, and poking fun at them: "Look at that blue-hair; doesn't she look silly giving off a sparkle like a lighthouse on a foggy day?" Yet I'm doing the same thing. And furthermore, I wear the Harry Potter gear - and would wear Tolkien gear, if anyone sold it. At least Galadriel's dresses, if nothing else.
But yes, I own the Ravenclaw Van's shoes (which are comfy, I might add); three or four Ravenclaw shirts, one with bling (of course); a pair of socks; a newly acquired clutch (the purse, not the pedal on the floorboard of a standard vehicle); and a beautiful Ravenclaw necklace my husband bought me for the recent "Harry Potter: Prisoner of Azkaban" concert put on by the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, with the movie playing on a silver screen in front of the musicians.
Unfortunately, the necklace will have to be repaired. I broke it while getting out of the back of our friend's vehicle after catching the chain on my Pandora bracelet (which also has a few Potterish charms dangling from it). Fortunately, my son's girlfriend found a crucial piece, so all I need is a couple of silver loops to make it all better. In case you are wondering, I do not own Rowena Ravenclaw's diadem, though the necklace is a fair semblance. Nor do I own a cape (too unwieldy and hot in the places you might actually wear it), or a wand. Although I've thought about getting the latter.
At Universal - and indeed, at the Potter symphonies - you'll see all manner of folks sporting their "house colors." If you don't know what I'm talking about, you should probably read the seven-book series - preferably with your children or grandchildren. Even my husband, who reads little but trade manuals these days, chewed through the series like the Monster Book of Monsters. If you don't know what that is, look it up. The Universal store at Citywalk has wallets that look like this, for crying out loud. Or for chomping out loud, perhaps more accurate.
If you haven't been to Universal, the two Harry Potter sections - one in Universal Studios and the other in its companion park, Islands of Adventure - are worth the trip. If you are a military veteran, you can get them for a really low price: this year, just over $200 for five days, or more if you want the water park, Volcano Bay. You can also get exceptional military rates at the on-site resorts. AAA members can sometimes get deals as well, as can AARP members. Visitors are known to loiter in these sections at the exclusion of all others.
There's the original attraction, "Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey," which swoops you through the forest, the Quidditch pitch and the outer realms of Hogwarts Castle on a "flying bench." There you'll see a dragon, dementors, spitting spiders - and of course, the characters of Harry and Ron, whom you'll follow on brooms; Hermione, who casts spells to help you along the way; Hagrid, who wants to know whether you've seen a dragon that got loose; and a brief appearance by Draco Malfoy, who asks Harry if he's showing off for his Muggle friends. Even small children will enjoy this ride, in the original Hogsmeade in Islands of Adventure. And the area is a mockup of the little village, almost to a T, although some of the "shops" are storefronts. I always try to avoid the squealing mandrake in one of the windows, but popping in to the other shops is fun (and sometimes costly).
But Diagon Alley is in Universal Studios. You can walk from one park to the next, if you don't have "hopper" tickets. But you'll want the hopper so you can take the Hogwarts Express back and forth. Friday we met a lovely couple from the UK in our compartment, who were frankly curious about our recent voting tendencies in this country. Let me just assume this couple were not Brexiteers. You can take your drinks with you on the train ride, too - and you'll want to drop by the Hogshead tavern on the way, because there, you can get my husband's favorite beer blend: a Golden Fox, which is Boddington's and Bass. I myself prefer to grab a frozen Butter Beer - which goes down more smoothly for many folks with a shot of rum.
Diagon Alley features Escape from Gringotts, which is a sort of roller coaster ride - but not that frightful. Unless you consider goblins, Bellatrix Lestrange and Voldemort frightful, which you should. You'll also get cameos from Harry, Ron and Hermione, plus your "host," Bill Weasley; he's the one who was bitten by a vampire.
Confused? If you're not a Potter fan, you should be. And if you're not a Potter fan, you also should be - if only for the sake of your grandkids. Give it a shot.
