COLUMN: More on monthly holidays, through July

An astute reader reminded me the other day that I had reneged on a promise to continue explaining how we came up with ideas on slow news days. "I thought I'd wait a couple of weeks before I brought it up, because I figured you were busy," she said. Well, yes, but in this case, the truth is I got off track. Besides, that was the last week of July, and I've slept since then.
A website called "brownielocks.com" has been our go-to in times of desperation, or when we need reminding of important celebrations that come during certain months, weeks, and days. If you're on social media, you've seen memes touting the honorees, and the ones that got me started on this tangent were National Hot Dog Day and National Nude Day.
I had gotten through April in detailing the odd notices, which might seem like the wrong place to stop, since we know April showers bring May flowers. May presents more writing opportunities than most months, on tasty subjects like American Cheese Month, National Hamburger Month, and National Barbecue Month - and those three can dovetail. The more serious recognitions are for National Arthritis Awareness Month, which is something on which I can speak with expertise; High Blood Pressure Education Month, which most journalists know something about; and National Mental Health Month - again, journos have our share of knowledge in that department.
How about taking out your fuzzy balls for Tennis Month and giving them a good slap across the net, or taking a verbal swipe, d*mn*t, at Tourettes Syndrome Awareness Month? If those don't float your boat, there's National Water Safety Month - and if you combine that with National Electrical Safety Month, you can avoid shocking results. You can contemplate Meditation Month, or pedal your way into a Bike Month story. There are weirder ones, like Get Caught Reading Month - as if that's a bad thing - and React Month. No indication of what reaction we're talking about. Then there's Save Your Tooth Month, which seems like a misnomer; shouldn't that be "Teeth," unless you're Gollum?
June is as packed as May with silly holidays, or serious ones buried beneath the silly. Those who celebrated Bike Month in May can shuck their duds for Naked Bike Ride Month. Skyscraper Month is useless for a story in the TDP, unless a five-story building counts. The same can be said for Zoo and Aquarium Month, Ocean Month, and for Roller Coaster Appreciation Month, much to my chagrin. Perennial Gardening and Outdoor Gardening months are easy sells, as is Iced Tea Month. On the latter, the question is, "Sweet or not?" I've seen some real battles erupt over that. I'm sure consternation would also be forthcoming if we asked the libraries - a favorite source of ours - to flush out some fodder for Bathroom Reading Month.
In the past, we could count on the LGBTQ community to offer Pride Month activities to cover, but COVID has changed that. So we must milk other topics for all they're worth, like Dairy Month. We'll take a pass on Give A Bunch of Balloons Month, and who cares about Celibacy Month except a priest - or your old-fashioned mom, if you're unmarried? June is also Effective Communications Month, and if I'm not effectively communicating now, I never will be. And June brings in Adopt A Cat Month, plus more specifically, Adopt A Shelter Cat Month. These are topics Keri Thornton battens upon without complaint, as the cat-mom of Rizzo and Kenickie. No, I will not include photos, but I'm sure she'll be happy to send you one. By the way, does anyone know what Watermelon Thump Seed Spitting Week might pertain to?
Once you get past Independence Day, July is still replete with possibilities. Again, if I have to look it up to ascertain a meaning, I don't bother assigning. That would be true for Hemochromatosis Screening Awareness Month, Alopecia Month for Women, or RAGBRAI (although I did look them up after I typed, just in case one of you asked). As for Hemingway Look-Alike Days - really? I mean, I realize it's cool to call him one of our greatest authors (though I don't really agree) and there's the polydactyl cat thing, but let's face it: The guy was no Brad Pitt or Michael Hutchence (rest in peace) or any of those Chris guys now on the silver screen. And speaking of Hemingway, we have no interest here in Tahlequah in Running of the Bulls Month. We have on occasion come on strong with Garlic Month, but haven't done anything with Ventriloquist Month since Jim Malone passed away. Our sports editors have never given much thought to Sports Cliché Month - it's too cliché - and Women in Baseball Week. But we have hopped on over to Fort Gibson for Sweet Corn Month, while paying homage to National Rabbit Month.
Also on the July roster are Stay Out of the Sun Day (as if); Fried Chicken Day (most of us are grilling our yardbirds this time of year); World Forgiveness Day (if it's hot, tolerance for those who screw you over is usually in short supply); SCUD Day (those in my generation might take that for a missile, but it has more to do with comics); Caviar Day (who can afford that?!?); or Barbie-in-a-Blender Day (how sick is that?!?). Perhaps you'd prefer to be out there floppin' with No Bra Day (that's the 9th); or Gruntled Workers Day (do any of those exist?). Finally, there's Macaroni & Cheese Day; now there's something we can all sink our teeth into. We can have that with the trappings of National Margarita Day. And hey, I just noticed July 2 is "I Forgot Day"; I had forgotten about that.
Yeah, we haven't even made it to August yet. Anyone bored yet? I thought so...
