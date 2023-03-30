COLUMN: More work still lies ahead

Free markets versus government protectionism. It's interesting when global policy issues manifest themselves within our own hometown.
Tahlequah's City Council began a conversation that raises some questions about a long-time ordinance in a special session last week. While the immediate concern was addressed, there is more work needed on this topic.
Like most policy questions, where you personally fall on the continuum is probably somewhere in the middle. Most of us are not 100% supporters of free markets, believing in some level of government intervention in certain instances. Alternatively, business run by government can get scary.
Under discussion last week was an ordinance that has been on Tahlequah's books since 2003. However, in memory, the ordinance has never been enforced. The ordinance has to do with non-city owned hospitals and health care facilities being built or expanded within the city limits. In order to get a permit, the applicant has to demonstrate the facility's probable impact on existing healthcare services, a feasibility study must be completed by a recognized healthcare industry consulting firm, a public notice must be published asking for written evidence and arguments from the public regarding the proposal, then consideration and recommendation by the Planning Commission, and approval by the City Council.
The purpose of all this is to ensure the proposed facility will contribute to the development of health care in Tahlequah, without causing an undue financial or staffing hardship for existing facilities. It also intends to ensure existing utility systems will be adequate to the needs and that the proposed facility won't cause an increase in the cost of medical care to our residents.
The ordinance specifically excludes facilities for dental or optometric care, and those that are owned or operated by the City of Tahlequah. There are definitions of hospital and health care facilities, which are included. They primarily encompasses those with physicians, nurses, or other healthcare professionals who provide services to the community.
The penalty for not complying with this process is $1,000 per day per violation. Luckily, the action Council took in grandfathering in all facilities in place by end end-of-day on March 24 covers all those opened in the last 20 years. NEO Health, you can breathe easier. So can some of our newer or larger nursing homes and rehab centers.
There is ongoing discussion about medical facilities that fall under a lease between the City of Tahlequah and the Tahlequah Hospital Authority - doing business as Northeastern Health Services - as to ownership of properties. That 50-year lease will be expiring soon. This ordinance doesn't take into consideration the nature of the relationship between the city and its authority, which is a separate legal entity.
There were comments at the Council meeting about protecting our assets. Obviously, we want our local hospital and medical providers to thrive. The city/county line is Bliss Avenue, right in front of our hospital. An outside entity could literally build in the field across from the hospital and not fall under this ordinance, as that field is "county."
We plugged a hole in the wall last week. We didn't stabilize the building. That work still lies ahead for Council.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
