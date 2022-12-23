COLUMN: Most don't know how bad border crisis is

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills 15 to 30 degrees below zero. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Arkansas and east central and northeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&