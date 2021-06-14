In March 2020, when it became obvious how much of an impact the pandemic would have on the economy, Congress passed legislation that expanded unemployment insurance benefits. There was an initial increase in payments of $600. Recently, Congress reduced that amount to $300. Now, states are beginning to forgo federal funds that paid for additional benefits, with some offering cash bonuses to people who choose to quickly return to the workforce.
Oklahoma is one of those states. Gov. Stitt has announced a program that will provide $1,200 to first 20,000 Oklahomans who, among other qualifications and stipulations, return to work for at least 32 hours per week. In combination with the choice to end the enhanced unemployment insurance payments on June 26, the state hopes to induce growth in the labor force. The plan is likely to succeed, but to what extent remains unclear. It is unlikely to have enough impact to please employers who, according to the governor, are clamoring for an expanded labor force.
The need for supplemental unemployment benefits is waning, and almost as if by magic, will continue to dissipate inversely proportional to vaccination rates. Although there is an argument to be made that the expanded benefits are being terminated too quickly, there is little debate that they do need to come to an end – at least, in their current form of a temporary expedient created during desperate times. It is the reasoning behind the timing of termination of those benefits that is questionable.
First, advocates for the termination rarely mention indirect and ancillary advantages of the additional money being provided to those who were laid off because of the pandemic. They often confine their taking points to considerations for single individuals, insinuating that people receiving the “extra” $300 are making a selfish calculation and will only return to work once they are deprived of that supposed largesse. Of course, that happens. But it is an error to believe that everyone – or even most people – receiving an unemployment check enjoy doing so and will only return to work if subjected to deprivations.
Second, proponents for a swift rollback of benefits overlook their secondary impacts. For instance, people who might not be able to find work will have money to spend at grocery stores. Those expenditures go to those owners who, in turn, pay that money back out in wages and the purchase of additional inventory. Even though less direct and more difficult to quantify, the additional money in people’s pockets not only insulated them from the effects of sudden joblessness, but it also equipped them to help support businesses around the country during an already difficult time. Those funds were as important as any payroll assistance program in helping keep businesses afloat.
None of the measures taken to help soften the blow of the pandemic were perfect. One less-than-desirable outcome of the relief policies is that they did not sufficiently anticipate the gravitation by consumers to corporate retailers over the past year; this has caused locally owned businesses to be disproportionately impacted and should be addressed.
Even though they are also imperfect, the decision to abandon the modifications to the unemployment system in Oklahoma, before their currently set September expiration, seems based on a false premise and in pursuit of corporate-friendly lower wages. It is likely to prove premature, both in terms of public health and individual financial well-being. But at least there has been sufficient success in combating the coronavirus so it is no longer completely absurd to be having the conversation.
Jason Nichols is the former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
