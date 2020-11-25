My friends celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary by cleaning and organizing their garage. Don’t we all have too much stuff? I jettisoned a 10-by-10 storage unit last month, encouraged by the thought of saving my kids the trouble of going through to sort out the sweet, little baby pics from less important things.
It seems the pandemic has given us pause about our mortality. People call about wills and probates these days.
I haven’t achieved the stark efficiency of Swedish Death Cleaning in disposing of my assets. One of my grandmothers did that. By the end of her long and richly varied life, she reduced her possessions down starkly to furniture and clothing and a simple kitchen. She was all-business about such things. I never saw her house cluttered. She was a natural minimalist. I admired that.
However, another side of my family consists of Renaissance folk, who need plenty of room for hobbies and homestead necessities. I’ve wondered if the Carter family crest has a Latin phrase for “Do It Yourself.” That side of the family tree has avid fishermen and hunters, couples who sketch out their dream home on a napkin and then build it themselves when not building racecars or restoring antiques.
When I was a kid, my dad’s workshop was a marvelous jumble of old tools for any purpose, fine walnut curing for decades, and a few extra appliances in various stages of being repaired, as fascinating as a Victorian curiosity museum. There appeared to be no organization, but every tool was kept in a certain place and he knew exactly where to find it. Once a thief stole some of his shop tools. Nothing appeared to be missing, but he could list every stolen item.
The pandemic seems to bring us around to the things we’ve been putting off. We’re confronting our mortality. We’re seeing the long haul. We’re putting our lives in perspective over six million years’ time.
The recent death of a prominent and beloved local Cherokee County attorney by COVID reminded me that we don’t have to be ready to die. It can just happen. We can be so careful, and then one slip-up changes everything. It seems prudent to take the precautious route, yet plan for our finitude. That is the sense I get from many folks’ life activities.
People may not have gathered for Thanksgiving. We may have bunkered up at home instead of overeating at the family dessert competition. We may be giving thanks in solitude. It is a time to look inward, acknowledging how the insignificant actions of one person when magnified by seven and a half billion others on the planet, all make up who we are as a species. It is humbling. Humility is sometimes good.
That is why I take this opportunity to thank everyone who reads my columns. Sometimes cutting to the blunt truth may be discouraging in a time when we need good news. I tend to glean “what needs fixing” and not just celebrating the beauty, humanity and basic goodness of the world. I appreciate you for staying in community with the wildfires, when it would be comfortable to focus on a smaller and more manageable perspective of things within our more direct control. Thank you for being a part of the Daily Press conversation.
As we move into the cheery Christmas season and on to the time of new beginnings, both at home and as a nation, my prayer is that we’ll be reunited as a community and a country – not in perfect unison, but as 328 million humans in America, each lending their superpower to make us a strong, wise collective nation.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
