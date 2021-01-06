Markwayne Mullin announced he would be piling on this week to abrogate all votes in four states that didn’t vote for President Donald Trump, as Electoral College certification makes its way through the official process as a vestige of the days when votes were delivered on horseback.
Mullin takes the view that state legislatures must micromanage the election process, and if they fail to do so, every voter in that state can be tossed aside like felons and minors. The Constitution, however, says rights not specifically enumerated belong to individuals, people, voters. It is a lumpy view.
Lawmakers who disrupt, interfere, stonewall, shout down and berate the House of Representatives are not there for honest work. One must wonder who’d take a job doing something they found antagonistic. The best plumbers are those who understand the ways of water and gravity – not the clever ones who set about to cheat the universal principles of objective reality.
This week, taxpayer dollars are being spent to indulge clever nonsense about the Founding Fathers' intending the House not as a deliberative voice from the hamlets of America, but as a tool to stop the voters mid-step from installing the leader America chose by over seven million votes, in the name of a mere party. Does the Constitution say anywhere that there is a punishment for delegating to state election commissions the problem-solving of unique circumstances, and the remedy is toppling democracy altogether?
I have a compliment for Donald Trump, though: He is persistent. He doesn’t give up. He can be wrong and yet still be effective at splintering and crumbling the pylons of our American electoral system.
What would you do if you got the call of Trump at the end of four years’ reign, finagling you to save his dynasty? Some of the most notorious names in American politics gush behind him – powerful people like Ted Cruz and Mitch McConnell, who place themselves before the media with their shock politics to mesmerize and horrify people with always another tricky move. We, the media, give credence to ensuring their political futures.
Locally, Markwayne Mullin is poised heir-apparent to assume the reins from James Inhofe soon. He just needs you to believe. I’m reminded of that scene in "Peter Pan" when Tinkerbell needs everyone to believe in fairies or basically, you know, Tink gets it and there isn’t any hope. There is a very clear line between now and what needs to happen, and there is a doctrine about it, and if you get one of these calls then reality, as the world knows it, is depending right smack-dab on you. You have been summoned. Your 15 minutes of fame is soon to shine in the eastern sunrise. For an hour, you are cajoled, finagled, and threatened in a veiled way. Your loyalty is challenged just by getting a Trump call in the first place.
It is as if the nation said to Georgia, “We’re all ashamed that here was a little kerfuffle and you seem to be standing in the way.” Besides Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, the call involved maybe a half-dozen officials and lawyers. Someone leaked the audio. Someone else transcribed it. News sources from all over the political spectrum have fact-checked Trump’s laundry list of grievances, and found but puffery. Raffensperger was not an utter pawn to the fundraising prowess of Donald John Trump. He didn’t see the tainted worldview Trump urged as objective reality. He saw honest voters, trying their best, having a say, shaping their democracy.
At Georgia law, soliciting election fraud is a state crime carrying one to three years in prison. Add that to the bottom of a long and growing list.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.