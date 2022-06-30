COLUMN: Musk's 'free speech' and disinformation

Elon Musk's $44 billion transaction with Twitter is, according to Musk, going to be some sort of vindication for free speech. The idea is that all types of communication will be allowed. This is indeed free speech absolutism at its finest - or I should say, at its worst.
Recall from high school civics class when you read about Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes, who stated yelling "fire!" in a crowded theater where there is no fire is not entitled to the free speech protection clause contained within the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution. And the constitutional protection we all enjoy is only limited to safeguards against the government's infringement on freedom of expression. Thus, the right of unhindered communication free from government constraints is not applicable to what a private entity can do in terms of the regulation of speech.
Social media companies, like Twitter and Facebook, have established their own community standards. And if the user violates those criteria that determine a user's privilege to be able to use that platform, that user has forfeited his or her right to be able to access the platform. We have probably all had friends, or family, who have done their time in Facebook jail.
There is also a constant blurring of lines regarding just how the free speech clause works. Many in America have applauded Musk's extreme views of free speech and expression, for many in America have this notion that the basic freedoms contained in the Bill of Rights are unbound, or limitless. All basic rights in the first 10 Amendments are also subject to local, state, and even federal statutes.
In the case of D.C. v. Heller, the Supreme Court did rule that a person has a right to possess a firearm without being connected to a militia. But in that same ruling, the court upheld the right of a government to implement firearm regulations. It was a decision that satisfied - or should have settled - the Second Amendment confusion, as the 2008 majority opinion guarantees an individual right to possess firearms for traditionally lawful purposes, including self-defense within the home.
This was also the first Supreme Court case to delve into the actual meaning of the Second Amendment since the late 1930s. And in the case of U.S. v. Miller, the court ruled a federal law regarding the registration of a sawed-off shotgun was not in violation of the Second Amendment. The logic behind the decision was that such a weapon did not have a connection to a well-regulated militia.
Ultimately, D.C. v. Heller rejected the "collective right" view about firearms. What the court did was to uphold the "individual right" theory of the meaning of the Second Amendment. But what will Musk's version of Twitter be like? And moreover, what will Twitter's no-holds-barred format resemble in other countries? Jamal Kashoggi fell out of favor with the Saudi royal family because he criticized the policies of the Crown Prince. The director of National Intelligence affixed the blame for Kashoggi's murder to the Crown Prince. The Saudi regime does not tolerate dissent within its borders.
Social media is a wonderful resource for state-run media platforms because they can use it to track dissent while spreading disinformation. Within our own nation, disinformation spreads like wildfire. Musk's Twitter will fit the mold of the authoritarian state. But while Musk is correct in his statement about free speech as the bedrock of a functioning democracy, will it really matter in the Persian Gulf autocracies who has ownership of Twitter?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.