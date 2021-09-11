COLUMN: My goodbye to a friend

One of my co-worker friends died last night. Her life was dedicated to her family and friends.
I first met Kristina when she came in to interview for a job. I remember her smile and positive attitude, which is what the department needed. She had me sold immediately that we needed to add her to our team. She was always a great employee. She was positive and focused.
Over the past few years, our friendship grew as she helped me through a number of issues. She was a loyal and beautiful person. She greeted everyone as an equal, and did not make people feel less than important. Vendors loved her, and her co-workers thought she was the sweetest person.
A few days ago, the world lost Kristina to COVID-19, but heaven gained an angel.
When I heard the news, I could not focus. She was 35 years old and a mother of two beautiful little girls. She was a friend and a great employee. Her co-workers, including myself, will miss her.
The reality set in after hearing of her passing that I would not see her again. I am heartbroken for her family. I am grateful for the amount of time I got to spend with Kristina. I wish her family all the best and I pray her daughters are able to continuously remember the loving person Kristina was.
We will miss everything about Kristina, and now that she is gone, I remember the great moments I had speaking with her. She was supportive of my ideas and suggestions, and she was a shining light. I am sad that I will no longer be able to see her at work.
Kristina, you are missed and loved. Our work family will remember you for years to come. Rest well, my friend.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
