Names mean a lot, don't they? Do you ever listen to a pharmaceutical ad and wonder just how and why they chose that name for their new medicine? Or you carefully peruse a menu in a new restaurant, realizing the way your mouth is starting to water, the people who designed the menu knew what they were doing?
Names have a way of creating instant interest or turning it off. And by golly gums, marketers know this well.
The plan on naming the trail system is to have one, overarching name for the system as a whole, and then additional names for the major segments of the system. That overarching name is the one that will be used by Tour Tahlequah, the Chamber of Commerce, and lots of businesses in their marketing efforts. It needs a hook that creates interest. It needs to set our trails apart from those of other communities. It needs to have our vibe. It needs someone a lot more creative than me to think it up.
So here's the challenge. If you have an idea that is better (or different) than "The Trails of Tahlequah," we need to hear from you. Send any and all ideas to Tes O'Field at City Hall, tesina.ofield@cityoftahelquah.com, or call 918-456-0651, by the end of this month. Then, in May, we can create a poll and ask you to weigh in on selecting the best.
On the more targeted names, the original trail from the Community Garden west of NSU through Sequoyah Park, is appropriately called the History Trail. At the Monday City Council meeting, we received approval to name a portion of the new trail, from Choctaw to First Street, the Rutherford Segment. The Rutherford Family Foundation has been kind enough to provide a significant donation toward the expansion of the trail system.
Many of you will remember the Rutherford family. Paul and Nan Rutherford owned and ran Thunderbird Lanes from 1960 until 2004. Their bowling alley provided entertainment and exercise for many children and adults for 44 years. And how many birthday parties or other celebrations did their business host? The Rutherford children were raised in Tahlequah and graduated from Tahlequah High School. They wanted to honor their parents in making this gift, and we are grateful for the donation that will extend entertainment and exercise opportunities in Tahlequah.
The ribbon-cutting for the Rutherford Segment is planned for Thursday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at the new parking lot next to Ross Park on Water Street. I hope you can be there. We're looking forward to getting to visit with the Rutherford family. And won't it be nice to say "Rutherford Segment" instead of "the new walking trail north of Choctaw and south of First Street"?
Hopefully, it won't be long before we'll be able to say something other than "the 200-acre hiking and biking trails east of the Illinois River." In the meanwhile, people who work hard at marketing and business recruitment for Tahlequah really need that name for the whole system. Put your thinking cap on. Make the phone call or send the email. We need you and your creativity on this one.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.