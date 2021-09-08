COLUMN: Nation-building not in interest of U.S.

Then-Secretary of State Colin Powell summed it up best in summer 2002, as plans were in the works for the U.S. invasion of Iraq. Powell advised President George W. Bush about the potential “pottery barn” scenario: You break it, you own it.
As an Army officer in the Vietnam War, Powell had learned the lessons of that protracted conflict, and 27 years after the fall of Saigon, America was looking down the barrel of another military quagmire. Powell emphasized the dangers of invading a country when there is little to no knowledge of the targeted nation. And the realpolitik idea of propping up a corrupt government to achieve a desired result might be pragmatic, but problematic as well.
The idea behind realpolitik is to ignore ethical, legal, and moral actions of a regime while engaging in diplomacy. Powell highlighted the necessity of reasonable expectations about the public and Congress backing a U.S. military operation. And if all other options have been exhausted, any U.S. aggressive action should only be a last resort.
The war in Southeast Asia involved a gradual escalation of U.S. manpower and equipment that included a commitment of over 500,000 troops. Bomb tonnage in excess of 800,000 tons combined with an attrition strategy from the air and ground failed to dislodge the enemy’s will to fight. Powell stressed the importance of sufficient resources, yet the total tonnage of bombs and billions spent did not produce the ultimate victory for America in Vietnam. Powell has stated: “We owe it to the men and women who go in harm's way to make certain that their lives are not squandered for unclear purposes.” The Pentagon Papers revealed in 1971 that the so-called “domino theory” did not represent the key justification for the American military commitment to South Vietnam.
The truth is that a good portion of the reasoning for such American persistence in Vietnam was simply to avoid a humiliating defeat at the hands of the North Vietnamese and Vietcong. And the fear-mongering about the spread of communism never materialized throughout Asia. The Vietnamese civil war had its roots in French colonialism following World War II, as Ho Chi Minh and the Vietminh, liberated from the Japanese, were seeking their own liberation from France. And in the wake of the 1954 French defeat at the hands of the Vietminh at Dien bin Phu, the American force commitment increased into the following decade, with President John F. Kennedy ordering hundreds of Green Beret soldiers and helicopters to the Republic of South Vietnam.
From the underestimation of North Vietnam’s tenacity, to the overestimation of its vulnerability to American strategic bombing, enemy body counts did not paint the complete picture of what was transpiring in the country. And enemy KIA figures via the Pentagon sometimes included Vietnamese civilians, which shattered the DOD’s credibility. American forces underestimated an enemy that did not seek territorial gains, thus the communist side initiated a high percentage of tactical engagements that ran counter to the search-and-destroy battlefield strategy.
Search-and-destroy was designed to rob the enemy’s initiative, yet that was a difficult prospect when the Vietcong was able to control its own casualty rate by choosing combat only in the most favorable situations. The Powell Doctrine, when applied to the 20-year American experience in Afghanistan, reveals that the only vital U.S. interest at stake was counterterrorism, but sustaining that commitment, which involved nation-building, was not in the best interest of the U.S.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
