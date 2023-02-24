COLUMN: Nation should follow local example

Tahlequah's recent election will bring changes. What didn't change was the continuing positive example of the people.
Even with individuals vying for the same positions, candidates and their supporters were honest, focused on facts, and presented views on how to move the city forward without mudslinging.
It's a shame the nation cannot follow Tahlequah's example. For the past couple of decades, Americans are being forced to choose sides and stay only with what the so-called leaders of that side say. Anyone varying from the talking points of the party or group are scolded, shunned, or become total outcasts. Senators Joe Manchin, a Democrat who often votes with Republicans, and Mitt Romney, a Republican who often votes with Democrats, are two examples.
America has become deeply divided. Much of this has to do with the influx of social media and the ease of recording and sending scenes across various platforms, along with someone's view or opinion on the varying situations. The sad thing is no one can like anyone or anything who may have an opposing view, and sides must be chosen on the spot without research. The cancel culture is real, and it is ridiculous. It is OK to be a conservative and like Disney and Nike, and it is OK to be a liberal and like the music of Lee Greenwood and have a favorite handgun or rifle at home.
America is supposed to be the one place in the world where freedom of thought and expression is cherished. As a country of different races, nationalities, and cultures, many different opinions are shared, and that is a good thing. These sharing of opinions should be available to all without fear of backlash, retributions, shaming, and boycotts. However, it is not.
It seems only those who side with the loudest and most obnoxious radicals are heard and listened to, and the more idiotic they are the more support they attract. To some it is acceptable for the Bidens and Clintons to have classified information at their homes, but Trump cannot have a document he legally declassified in his possession. If Kanye West says he likes a policy of Trump's, that is bad, but if Madonna says she wants to blow up the White House because Trump got elected that is good.
It's as if decent common sense has left the building and will not be returning. Today, we cannot even have a foreign country blatantly spy on our military sites and not have the Americans behind us supporting action. We are told military leaders are weak for not acting then when they do act, many say leaders only want to take us into World War III. No matter what, you can't win for losing with today's Americans.
Social media is one source of the blame. People today can hide behind a computer screen with a fake name and harass complete strangers with no regard for decency or respect. Self-proclaimed experts want to convince you they know more than anyone else about vaccines, virus, masks, and more. Many politicians have made it their mission to go overboard with vicious, vile statements about opponents and their party. These flames of hatred are fueled higher by a pot-stirring national media pushing for ratings.
America needs to follow the example of those in Tahlequah who ran in the past election. Different opinions can be shared while showing respect to the other side. Without it, the country is headed to another war, only this one will be internal, and it will be far from civil.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
