COLUMN: National Archives, Records needs scrutiny

Three people who have held the two highest elected offices in the United States have been found to have sensitive documents in their possession.
Most of the documents are classified or potentially contain confidential information. One of the officials also has some documents that, while not classified, are subject to the Presidential Records Act of 1978 and should have been handed over to the National Archives and Records Administration when they left office. The failure of presidents and vice presidents to hand over the documents according to the law coupled with the National Archivesâ€™ failure to pursue their recovery in two of the cases is alarming.
It is important to recognize the documents are the property of the American public, not of the person who occupied an office when they were created. Putting the sensitivity of the documents aside, there remains the principle that letters, emails, transcripts, and similar memorializations of official activity are important to maintaining government transparency and indispensable to the preservation and study of our nationâ€™s history. Obviously, some types of records that might compromise national security or put lives at risk might not immediately be made publicly available, but they should remain in the custody of a trusted and effective public agency.
One of the problems with the recent controversies is that, when taken together, they created doubt about the efficacy of the existing procedures related to classified documents and undermine trust in the National Archives and Records Administration execution of them. How did one of the former officials retain possession of the documents for so long? Would they have ever recovered the documents subsequently discovered during voluntary searches initiated by two of the three former officials?
The list of potential questions and concerns seems almost endless.
There are many details that still need to be provided to the American public about the levels of classification of the various documents, what the procedures are for handling and recovery for each type, how they were discovered, and of course, why it took so long to do so in some instances.
It is possible the documents may have been unjustifiably classified, thus creating a technical problem but little to no actual damage to the United Statesâ€™ intelligence capabilities or military operations. Maybe some of the documents with higher levels of classification are made priority in tracking and retrieval during transitions between administrations, either by law or by practical limitations since meticulous tracking of every single piece of paper, or digital file, would be impossible.
Still, too many questions remain for Americans to feel confident that the records of the federal government are not being handled properly.
Unfortunately, the problems will be more difficult to resolve because of hyper partisanship and cults of personality. Two of the three officials appear to have had the documents due to error, or at worst, a lackadaisical approach to handling them when they left office.
The third official has admitted to intentionally keeping some of the records. The other two who found them in their offices and residences immediately notified the National Archives. The one who deliberately took them attempted to retain custody of them through dishonesty and subterfuge.
Trying to treat each situation as equivalent to the others is an indication of a deep seated delusion that will detract from efforts to revise and reform the laws and processes intended to protect and preserve the property of the American public. It may also distract from giving some deserved scrutiny to a federal agency that usually escapes it. No, not the Department of Justice, but the National Archives and Records Administration.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
