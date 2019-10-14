Tahlequah, OK (74464)

Today

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Scattered clouds with the possibility of an isolated thunderstorm developing late. Low 59F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.