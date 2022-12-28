COLUMN: Neighbor take care of neighbors

Several years ago I had the opportunity to work with a lady who, with her husband, volunteered with a rural fire department.
I remember well her descriptions of how heavy a fire hose can be and the challenges of making do with old, or used, uniforms and equipment. It takes a special kind of person to roll out of a warm bed on a sub-freezing night to try to help your neighbors.
Tahlequah is blessed that we have a blended firefighter force. City ordinances provide for both paid employees and for volunteers. Including the chief and fire marshall, there are 21 salaried firemen and 13 volunteers. We're budgeted to invest just under $2 million in our fire department this year. That's out of a total General Fund budget of $11 million. We are proud of our department, proud of their new fire trucks, proud of their training, and their devotion to serving our residents.
Many of our residents may not be aware of the support our firefighters provide to the rural fire departments and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. Through mutual aid agreements, our firefighters and equipment are standing by to assist 24/7.
If you follow the Tahlequah Fire Department Facebook page, you regularly see dramatic photos of the Tahlequah crew assisting with fires across the county. Most recently, on Christmas night they assisted Keys Fire Department with a structure fire in the Pettit Bay area. It was the middle of the night and brutally cold.
If you read the local paper, you know they are frequently assisting with vehicle and water emergencies as well.
You may not be aware that a portion of the sales taxes you pay to the county is allocated to meet the needs of the volunteer fire departments. One quarter cent of the 1.75 cents collected on each dollar by the county is directed to fire services.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission's December report included sales taxes in Cherokee County for the month of $743,000. That month, $106,143 went to support our 36 volunteer fire departments.
Obviously, that's not much when you consider the trucks, equipment, and safety gear any volunteer should have available when working in such a dangerous situation. That's where owner "annual membership dues" get assessed to make up the difference.
Tahlequah's newest fire truck arrived last October. It cost the city $505,750. Our fire chief tells me that our next truck may need to be a ladder truck capable of serving six story buildings. He estimates it will cost more than $1 million. Tahlequah doesn't ask for and doesn't receive any reimbursement from our rural departments for our support. We take care of our neighbors - and when we need them, our neighbors take care of us.
Last year, the legislature approved a bill allowing cities to establish "safety zones" that would allocate a small portion of property taxes to be used by cities to support fire and police operations. Looking at the larger, county-wide concern related to funding fire protection services, a safety zone is worth a second look - and a lot more discussion.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
