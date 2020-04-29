Finding a bit of time (and allowing yourself the freedom) to feel grief over what has been lost with the advent of COVID-19 is important.
It hits at odd moments, like when you're grocery shopping the safer, early hour on the first weekend employees are required to wear masks. You suddenly realize how very quiet the store is, and your eyes tear up a bit.
You watch a video of your mom interacting for the first time with your niece's new baby, and while you smile, your heart skips just a bit, as you realize the whole family should have been there, too. I suspect there are many in our community who have felt loss, anger and frustration the past few weeks.
If you have, get ready for a whole new set of emotions. A quote from John F. Kennedy: "Change is the law of life. And those who look only to the past or present are certain to miss the future." Or from Alan Watts: "The only way to make sense out of change is to plunge into it, move with it, and join the dance."
The COVID-19 virus is here to stay. It's a part of our world from here on out. People talk about getting back to normal and may bristle a bit at a "new normal." Over the course of the next several months, and possibly years, our world is going to learn a lot more about COVID-19. Science and experience will answer questions we have today about whether this is a once-in-a-lifetime, get-it-and-get-it-over, or if like the flu, you'll catch this virus over and over as it mutates rapidly. We'll discover whether a single vaccine will ultimately be able to wipe the virus out of daily existence, like smallpox, or if we'll get a shot every year based on the best projection of the coming "season."
As we learn more, we will, as a society feel safer. In between now and "safe" is a pretty long stretch, where we'll have folks who are at higher risk. They will need consideration if they're going to be able to participate alongside those who are young or lucky enough to have natural protection. The U.S. Census Bureau indicates 16.7 percent of Cherokee County residents are age 65 or older. Without considering other underlying health issues, that's 8,125 shoppers and consumers who may be more tentative about jumping back in.
If you factor in the 12.3 percent who are under age 65 with a disability, and the 22.8 percent under age 65 who don't have health insurance, you begin to see what might create a problem in our economic efforts to come bounding back.
Retail sales per capita in 2012 were $8,112. It surely has increased since then. Per capita income in 2018 was $20,575. If people don't feel safe in our businesses, they won't be shopping local or in physical stores at all. If they can't feel safe sitting in a restaurant, they're going to be eating a lot more meals at home, whether they cook or they buy carry-out.
Our new normal is going to be good, but different. We were a strong community before. If we support one another as we walk through the recovery, we're going to be even stronger.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
