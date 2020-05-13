Anti-lockdown demonstrations have broken out around the U.S. recently – demonstrations directed at the state governments’ measures designed to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Michigan is a state that has captured national attention regarding the conflict between some angry citizens and Gov. Gretchen Whitmer over the lockdown orders.
Television and online news images of armed protesters have angered many who see the protesters as irresponsible and selfish because these armed rabble-rousers are placing their own interests above what is, ultimately, going to be what is in the best interests for not only the state of Michigan, but for the entire nation as well. The COVID-19 outbreak has revealed once again how a terrible crisis can cause many citizens to champion “freedom” and “liberty” over what is best in terms of the health and welfare of the entire population. I denounce what these protesters have been doing in their respective states.
The administration of President Donald Trump is privately projecting that daily coronavirus deaths in the U.S. will nearly double by June 1, even as it presses states to reopen. At the time this column was penned, the U.S. COVID-19 death toll stood at 68,551, with 1,187,457 people infected, and 153,246 recoveries. And in the wake of such figures, within the state of Michigan, Whitmer’s stay-at-home directives were upheld by the state court, yet protesters are walking around the state capitol wearing “Don’t tread on me!” shirts and claiming that Whitmer’s directives constitute a flagrant violation of constitutional rights. These protest efforts seem to represent only a small fringe, and not a nationwide movement, which is somewhat refreshing.
I personally do not put much stock into fringe groups that call themselves the Proud Boys or the group, the Michigan Freedom Fund, that promoted a recent protest in Lansing, Michigan, whose objectives for that day’s protest included deliberately tying up traffic, as well as blocking the entrance to a hospital. And from a political standpoint, I think it is noteworthy to point out some of the nation’s protests have been promoted by foundations that have been financially supported by "dark money" donations via the Koch Brothers and right-wing beer magnate Adolph Coors.
Armed and very angry fringe groups have been in the national conscience before in America, and one does not have to go that far back in the history of the U.S. to see other examples of fringe extremists who even committed cowardly acts of domestic terrorism in the U.S. The late Timothy McVeigh had become so outraged at what he saw regarding the botched ATF raid on the Branch Davidian Compound in Waco, Texas, that he and conspirator Terry Nichols detonated a bomb at the Alfred P. Murrah Federal building in Oklahoma City, on April 19, 1995. So 168 innocent people, including 19 children, perished on that horrible day because of the selfish rage of two men who chose evil rather than the legally accepted means of attempting to get the government to listen to their own anguish against what they saw as government overreach.
In the final analysis, the fear rooted in many is that these temporary restrictions are a prelude to permanent restrictions on our daily lives. While that concern may be understandable, it is also important to remember that in the wake of a deadly virus with no vaccine available yet, there will be a new “normalcy” in the world that will be necessary if lives are to be saved.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with a special emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.