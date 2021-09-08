COLUMN: New projects include medical manufacturing

It’s a great week when a mayor gets to spend a lot of time at ribbon cuttings and press conferences. Progress on our projects and the potential of new endeavors makes me smile.
Last Friday was the ribbon cutting for Bliss Road. For those who might not have been aware, Cherokee Nation and Councilor Joe Byrd donated $100,000 to the city, requesting that Bliss Road be repaved. We took the opportunity to rework the roadbed, raising it almost a foot in places to resolve flooding issues. As a result of the donation and the hard work of City of Tahlequah’s Street Department, this road has been resurfaced from Downing to Allen Road. If certainly was good to stand and admire the new pavement with complete striping both center and sides.
Tuesday morning, I traveled to Farmington, Arkansas, to attend a press conference related to the Tahlequah Industrial Authority’s partnership with Fayetteville’s economic development authority and other Arkansas communities and the Cherokee Nation, creating the Heartland Advanced Medical Manufacturing Regional Cluster – HAMMRC, pronounced "Hammer C." Their objective is to attract medical manufacturing companies into our region, hoping to bring in business operations that want to move their out-of-the-U.S. manufacturing back home. There was a second press conference held here in Tahlequah on Tuesday afternoon.
Speakers at the Arkansas press conference included Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, as well as the mayor of Farmington and representatives from the Fayetteville Chamber of Commerce. They said they have received support from Ozarks Electric to help create a website for HAMMRC. When fully active, the website will allow an interested business owner to see exactly what tracts of land are available for their consideration.
They will be able to not only see the permitting requirements, but complete their permit applications online at the website. In addition, they will be able to “build” their facility virtually online and submit it directly to the appropriate departments in our cities and know they will get questions or authorizations quickly. The goal of the website being not only to provide information, but to assist the business to move forward through the regulatory processes quickly and easily.
With our local emphasis on medical facilities and services, Tahlequah is a natural fit for the HAMMRC consortium. The Cherokee Nation is already manufacturing masks. Bringing good-paying jobs into the region is the goal, and greatly increases the possibility that Tahlequah will see economic growth as a result.
On Tuesday, we also received the final plans from the engineers working on design of the new traffic signals and pedestrian crosswalks slated for the intersections of College and Downing and Cedar and Downing. Those projects should be going out to bid very soon. I am certainly looking forward to being able to traverse the sidewalks, having pedestrian crossing signals and ADA compliant curbing. And don’t forget, the Cherokee Nation is partnering with us on this project too, providing the funds for half the project.
Good partners working together – definitely smiles for your mayor.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.