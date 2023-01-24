COLUMN: New white supremacy bill is not necessary

It is amazing at how most Americans, even elected officials, fail to understand American law and the U.S. Constitution.
In some cases, it seems as though officials who possibly do understand the law are betting the average American doesn't, so they attempt to circumvent, ignore, or create bills based on fear and ignorance.
This seems to be the case in the recently filed bill by Democrat Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee of Texas.
Lee's bill, HR 61, is referred to as the "Leading Against White Supremacy Act of 2023" and is "To prevent and prosecute white supremacy inspired hate crime and conspiracy to commit white supremacy inspired hate crime and to amend title 18, United States Code, to expand the scope of hate crimes."
As part of the bill, individuals posting offending material on social media that inspires another person to commit a hate crime could also face criminal charges. The bill isn't clear on who would be held responsible, albeit the original creator, a person posting the content, or someone sharing the post. It is also not clear how much responsibility the platform itself would hold for hosting the offending content, even if the content were later removed or blocked.
The First Amendment states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the Government for a redress of grievances."
There are a few limits in place already, however. The First Amendment does not protect a person's right to communicate serious threats of bodily injury or death to others, incite imminent lawless action where that action is likely to occur, or to conspire to commit criminal acts. There are also other legal limitations in categories, such as defamation, fraud, obscenity, child pornography, fighting words, and threats to others.
Currently, there is not legal definition of "hate speech" under U.S. law. The American Library Association, in considering the First Amendment, states this and adds likewise there is no legal definition of rudeness, unpatriotic speech, or any other kind of speech some people might dislike or condemn. Contrary to a common thought, many expressions some may consider "hate speech" is protected by the First Amendment and cannot lawfully be censored, punished, or unduly burdened by the government.
For most people, "hate speech" would be considered statements that intend to vilify, humiliate, or incite hatred to another group of people based on race, skin color, sexual identity, ethnicity, nationality, disability, or gender identity.
In a 2011 Supreme Court ruling, Chief Justice John Roberts said, "Speech is powerful. It can stir people to action, move them to tears of both joy and sorrow, and - as it did here--inflict great pain. On the facts before us, we cannot react to that pain by punishing the speaker. As a Nation we have chosen a different course - to protect even hurtful speech on public issues to ensure that we do not stifle public debate."
Jackson Lee's bill seems to only be pointed at one group of people, and that is where the legal problem exists. Hate speech is bad for every group of people regardless of the many categories individuals find themselves. What the bill supposedly is trying to do is already covered under other laws, so it is unnecessary.
Free speech can sometimes help, and sometimes hurt. Even so, it is the right given to Americans, and you don't have to agree with what is said. That's your right, too.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the president of Maloy PR.
