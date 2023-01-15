COLUMN: 'New Year, New Me' does not apply to Legislature

"New Year, New Me" clearly doesn't apply to the Oklahoma Legislature.
As we have barely entered into this new year, lawmakers are gearing up for an alarming new round of anti-trans laws. Some of the bills being put forth include banning doctors from providing gender-affirming care for people under age 26. I immediately think of college students I see regularly, who already struggle to access care at the best of times. Lawmakers aren't even hiding behind the guise of protecting children anymore. This is a bold step into telling adults what kind of medical care they are able to receive.
I have said it once, and I'll say it again: This is madness. Studies show gender-affirming care saves lives. That is already an incredibly hard thing to get here in Oklahoma, where you are more likely to find care providers who are just personally and professionally uncomfortable providing and referring to gender-affirming care, than those who are providing it.
Going back to my students, if these hate bills are allowed to pass, will these students choose to stay in Oklahoma? Will we watch the literal brain drain as they find states that will allow them access to the medical care they need? If so, the outlook is bleak.
Bills like these are dangerous for everyone. If they pass, it bolsters existing precedent of lawmakers dictating what kind of medical care adults can receive. It further punishes already marginalized people for literally just existing as they are. It harms our state by pushing people out, and sending workers of all types into the arms of other states and locations willing to provide them the care they need. At what point do we admit that for all the talk at the Capitol about "freedom" and "protecting" our rights, the bills put forth, the legislation passed does not match those words?
Look up your state reps, likely as not, their campaign page talks about protecting their constituents rights, or freedom. Are trans Oklahomans not their constituents? At what point will they decide other people aren't constituents worthy of making their own personal decisions?
For so many men and women who proclaim themselves to be people of God, and to care so deeply about their fellow Oklahomans, I think they could do with a reminder from their favorite book. Matthew 25:40: "The King will reply, 'Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.'"
This could apply to all of us. So I'd encourage everyone to take this seriously. We have to look out for one another. Write you lawmakers, call them, share trans joy, and check in with your local organizations to see what you can do to make sure these bills don't get heard. Let our lawmakers know, what you do to some of us, you do to all of us.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion..
