COLUMN: Newsom survived, but will Abbott?

California's governor, Gavin Newsom, appears to have easily survived a recall attempt that had been largely instigated by people who were frustrated with the state's anti-COVID policies. Although votes are still being counted, it seems safe to say that Newsom will remain in office after nearly two-thirds of Golden State voters rejected the recall proposition.
California is a big state. Economically, geographically, and in terms of sheer population, it ranks first, third, and first, respectively. So when a vote is taken to possibly recall the chief executive of a government that is second in size and complexity only to the federal government, it catches the attention of political scientists, pollsters, pundits, and election experts, making it inevitable that stream of analysis and commentary will quickly follow the closing of the polls.
There are those who are claiming vindication for pro-science policies. Some observers are saying the results are a good sign for Joe Biden or, maybe even Democrats altogether. Others describe the outcome as being the only one possible as soon as Larry Elder, a conservative radio host, became Newsom's main opponent and the face of the recall movement.
While there are good reasons to question whether California has any value as a bellwether state, the apparently resounding triumph of a pro-mask, pro-vaccine Democratic governor is not the only indicator that, despite the noise machine that is social media, leaders who embrace science-based and medically sound policies may fare very well in next year's round of state and national elections.
Greg Abbott, the Republican governor of the historically conservative state of Texas, has seen his approval rating drop into the mid-40s. That is low enough to make it conceivable that he could be vulnerable to a challenge from Beto O'Rourke or, and this is not a joke even though it seems like it ought to be, actor Matthew McConaughey.
Obviously, any Democratic candidate for governor of Texas is going to face an uphill battle. Even though the state is trending bluer with each election cycle, and likely will become a true battleground state in the not-too-distant future, it has not trended quickly enough to provide much confidence that O'Rourke, McConaughey, or any other Democrat could unseat an incumbent Republican. Still, even in a large, conservative dominated state, there is a trend of increasing discontent with a governor who has advocated for, politically supported, and helped to enact and implement anti-scientific policies.
Yes, it is true that there are other factors that can explain what is taking place in California and Texas. No one doubts that California's partisan tilt also played a part in the voters' rejection of the recall. Abbott made a fool of himself during the brutal cold spell that crippled his state's power grid earlier this year. And, even if Abbott had not appeared to be so callous, doctrinaire, and dishonest in the middle of a crisis, it is not difficult to imagine Texans being angry about the situation and directing their discontent toward whoever happened to be in charge. But Ron DeSantis is also showing signs of slipping with three polls in as many weeks showing him to have an approval rating similar to Abbott's in Texas.
The next few weeks will, hopefully, since that means this wave of the pandemic might be coming to an end, reveal whether the spike of COVID hospitalizations and deaths is creating a temporary ebb in the fortunes of anti-science politicians. For reasons that go well beyond the pandemic, I hope their downward trend endures. Texas, Florida, and the entire country could benefit from having more leaders who value expert opinion and avoid government-by-meme.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
