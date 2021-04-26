Not quite a year ago, this column was dedicated to the topic of potential statehood for Washington, D.C. The issue has arisen again with the introduction, and recent passage, of H.R. 51 in the House of Representatives. The Senate version of the bill, S. 51, has been introduced by Tom Carper of Delaware, but has not yet been subjected to a Senate vote.
The Senate version of the bill is not likely to ever be given a vote in that chamber. Republicans would likely engage in a filibuster to prevent that from happening. They might not even have to do that to stop Washington, D.C., from becoming the 51st state, as there might be a small number of Senate Democrats who would oppose its admission. Kyrsten Sinema, of Arizona, and Joe Manchin, from West Virginia, are the two Democrats most likely to vote with Republicans on the issue.
It is difficult to understand why. The debate over D.C. statehood is often reduced to a collection of superficial statistics that give as much attention to the makeup of the Senate as they do to the principle that every person should have the right to vote and have that vote translate to representation in the federal government. And, no, a non-voting delegate to the House of Representatives does not suffice.
The creation of that delegate slot in 1970 was part of what has become a series of “release valve” measures intended to mollify residents of the District, rather than deal with the problem inadvertently created by the authors of the Constitution when they conceived of a federal district to serve as the nation’s capital in 1787.
Their idea has not been duplicated by other democracies. There are not many examples of special enclaves like D.C. in other countries, democratic or not. The creation of the District was a crafty way to eliminate a complicating factor in the ratification of the Constitution by avoiding having to choose an existing “northern” or “southern” city, but the growth of the nation’s capital has created an objectively undemocratic situation in which hundreds of thousands of people are relegated to inferior political status because of where they live.
Retrocession of areas of the District have been discussed, happened before, and remains an option in the effort to undo the functional disenfranchisement of so many people. As with statehood, there are complications that come with any proposal to return territory back to the state of Maryland. While that would allow people who are currently D.C. residents to vote for two senators and a voting member of the House of Representatives, the people of Maryland may not want that, and they would have to acquiesce. There are also many “metro area” groups and public entities that would be affected or possibly even cease to exist.
But that does not matter. Those technical issues can be addressed. I hope the political and partisan ones can be put aside. What is at stake is, broadly speaking, is the fundamental principle of equality. Democrats do have additional motivation to seek the change in the status of Washington, D.C. They should not even try to deny the reality that it would result in two more Democratic senators and a Democratic member of the House. They should not try to act innocent by feigning a lack of awareness of those near certainties. But Republicans should also be aware that their argument that this is a just an attempt to increase Democratic power points, obviously and directly, to the converse argument that their opposition is just a way to preserve their own.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
