COLUMN: No one is going to miss Braum's drive-thru

The Tahlequah Braum’s suffered a bad fire this week. The original building was replaced between 1990 and 2004 with a second new building. Perhaps Tahlequah will get an upgrade. Maybe the company will take a fresh look at the after-school traffic and add more parking.
The bottleneck design of using the same space for parking and drive-thru is sketchy. At a Cherokee Nation employee workshop and training, the Braum’s traffic jam was used as an example of how not to design efficient customer service systems. Our trainer said, “Systems do what they are designed to do. Don’t design systems with a bottleneck where one-at-a-time customers are served sequentially from intake to delivery. It limits productivity and efficiency.” Since then, when I’m stuck in Braum’s parking lot traffic, I redesign the Braum’s parking lot in my head.
Braum’s designers failed to imagine that both there will be someone in line and someone will be pulling out of a parking space. It’s like the classic Mexican standoff. If you go to Braum’s after school or work, you’re guaranteed to see this principle in action. Cars in parking spaces are crosswise to a continual stream of drive-thru customers, which sometimes take up the outside turn lane of Downing. It makes for fun people-watching as drivers carry-out near-miss brake-slams and lane-changing.
If you’re not “from here,” you might not know that a block west of the Casey’s store, you’ll be needing to whip deftly into the left lane because a parade of van moms are laser-focused on feeding and watering their little darlings, and don’t realize that a dead stop in a 35 mph lane of traffic is likely to result in a cascade of van-dominoes ping-ponging up the line.
I’ve only hit one vehicle there in all my years of driving on Downing. I was in the eastbound lane, and the handsome couple I rear-ended just happened to be my dad’s cousin’s daughter. Our insurance could have been on the family plan together! No damage. We laughed and caught up on how our families were doing. I was embarrassed, but don’t count on it being your cousin if you stop to pull in from the westbound lane.
You might be poised for a left-hand turn for quite some time. It is better to circle the block and approach the conga line on Downing so as to give you a right-hand turn. There is no local custom for right-turners to accommodate a leftie stuck in a viable driving lane, even though by saying this, Cherokee drivers will now invent a gracious version of incorporating stranded left-turners. That’s what Cherokee is, ya know?
If I were Braum’s, I’d be reinventing how to make the drive-thru harder than parking someplace off-site and hiking in to place an order or buy groceries. It already costs a bundle in gas to sit there in line, spewing hydrocarbons out the tailpipe and upward toward an ever-accreting carbonload that mixes up in the troposphere. Moderates don’t realize that idling is a political act that spawns free radicals.
As gas prices go up, the diminishing marginal utility of shopping from fast food drive-thrus will dawn on drivers, one at a time. Will consumers switch to electric cars, making parking lot expansion a logical business decision? Should Braum’s avoid sinking infrastructure development costs into an extravagantly wasteful lifestyle of comfort that the planet cannot afford? Worst of all, someday, will globalism liposuck the cushion from our pampered lifestyles, leaving us with an idle new Braum’s, retooled for cars that cannot afford fuel?
Braum’s is our instant trophy shop for after church, little league and school plays. Must we lose this important social reward system?
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
