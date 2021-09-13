COLUMN: No respect from leftists for Elder

I am always amazed at how groups that crow the loudest about a certain issue are the ones that never lead by example. The "do as I say, not as I do" mentality has been around since the dawn of time, but in recent years, it has gotten to the point of being ridiculous in America's political realm.
An example of this raised its ugly head again this past week in California, where Gov. Gavin Newsom is facing a recall election. If he is recalled, which I doubt, the frontrunner to replace him is an African American conservative named Larry Elder. The ballot issue in California consists of two questions. The first is to vote whether the governor should be removed from office. If more than 50 percent vote to remove him, the second question is to vote on a list of candidates to replace him.
First, let's look at Newsom. How would the California political scene get to the point to gain momentum to possibly recall a governor period, and a Democratic one at that? It started with the dreaded COVID. Newsom's strict lockdowns and mask mandates were way over the top. On March 19, 2020, a total of 18 Californians had supposedly died due to COVID, and Newsom issued a mandatory stay-at-home order.
Californians who were otherwise healthy could not leave their homes. Businesses were shut down. Schools were closed. Masks were being mandated everywhere. Many remember the boater out in the coastal waters alone who outran California state police officers to international waters because he was going to literally be arrested for fishing - in his own boat, alone, without a mask.
During all of that, it was learned that Newsom and his partner attended a dinner party, indoors, without masks, that was attended by several select individuals. Add to that many members of the California legislature traveled out of state and went to Hawaii during this time. To add more fuel to the brewing fire, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, from California, was caught going to a hair salon when everyone else was told they could not. Those issues, among others, brought action by freedom-loving Californians, and we are now here at this point.
Now, on to Elder, a conservative African American radio talk show host, author, politician, and attorney who is leading the pack of 46 possible replacements, should the recall happen. While he was campaigning a few days ago in Los Angeles, a white woman wearing a gorilla mask publicly assaulted him by throwing eggs at him, and she, along with others, ran up and threatened him and his group.
Imagine if this had been done to a liberal Democrat who was African American, campaigning in a southern state. It would have been and remained the top story on newscasts across the nation for days. No one, liberal or conservative, can deny it.
Remember actor Jussie Smollett's supposed "attack" by white supporters of former President Donald Trump? The attack never really happened.
The story dominated news coverage and was called racism and labeled a hate crime. Some Democratic lawmakers even called for a congressional investigation into the incident - one that did not actually happen and was fabricated by Smollett.
Yet here we have an actual attack that really could be called racism, and we hear crickets from the news media, Democratic lawmakers, and other minority groups. My question is, why the silence? Elder deserves respect, too. Go ahead, leftists, we're waiting.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications Group, LLC, and the former director of the Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
