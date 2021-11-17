COLUMN: Nonbinary people don't hurt 'way of life'

The Oklahoma State Health Department has made a decision in the wake of a lawsuit that will allow nonbinary individuals to designate the neutral gender identity on birth certificates. In the aftermath of this move, Gov. Kevin Stitt reacted with moral outrage, asserting that God created only two sexes. And Stitt even referred to rogue activists who acted without receiving proper approval or oversight.
Stitt feels it is necessary to “protect” Oklahoma “values” and “our” way of life. In addition to claiming that somehow, a nonbinary person is a threat to the “Oklahoma way of life,” state Republican leadership cited the OSHD's action as an egregious example of executive overreach. And in a counter move, State Sen. Micheal Bergstrom, R-Adair, has introduced a bill that would prohibit the nonbinary designation.
Over 30 years ago, as I began my in-processing into the U.S. Army at Fort Bliss, Texas, my fellow basic trainees and I were filling out many Department of Defense/Department of Army certification forms. A drill sergeant began to give instructions regarding the completion of the paperwork, and shouted, “If you are a female, mark box 1; if you are a male, check box 2; and if you don’t know what you are, put down an – expletive – X!”
Those Americans who do not identify as a male or female can legally opt for a third category or X marker on their U.S. birth certificates. Oklahoma has joined the ranks of 15 other states that now permit this X classification. The purposes of the gender X option will not only act as a placeholder until the child is able to self-identify with a gender, but will allow people who do not identify as either male nor female to express this on their legal document.
And, most importantly, the idea of having an ID that accurately reflects on an individual’s reality has many real world benefits. A gender-neutral designation does provide parents the encouragement to allow their children to make their own decisions as they grow. Consider, also, how emotionally validating this designation can be for the American citizen who has to confront the stigma of being gender-neutral.
What does Stitt mean when he cites protecting Oklahoma values? In other words, how does this gender X classification decision by the OSHD impact Oklahomans? What is so harmful to the state regarding those who simply desire a birth document that reflects who they are? It seems to me that Oklahoma values should include anything that does not result in the degradation of a person, and Stitt’s backlash to the gender X identifier does exactly that. Stitt has said people are created by God to be male or female, yet Oklahoma is certainly not devoid of many atheists who don’t subscribe to the creation theory.
Why is it so crucial that Oklahoma values have to reflect a religious ideology? Isn’t the Christian ethic supposed to be based on love of all mankind, without any special qualifications?
In 2018, then-Gov. Mary Fallin signed anti-LGBT legislation that allows taxpayer-funded child placing agencies to refuse to serve foster care or adoptive parents who do not share their religious beliefs. The idea of denying an Oklahoma child a loving and caring home only because prospective parents do not share the placing agency’s views is not an Oklahoma value that our state leadership should be upholding. And denying an individual the right to legally claim an identity simply because a nonbinary designation is in violation of “Christian principles” is not an Oklahoma value we should applaud.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
