A few weeks ago, I submitted a column discussing the virtues and availability of voting by mail. I pointed out several states already do so in a universal fashion. I also mentioned Oklahoma has its own version of voting by mail. Most importantly, I wrote about the lack of problems encountered using mail-in ballots, even in states that have them submitted in large numbers.
For instance, take Washington. The secretary of state has said that during the last election, they had to investigate 142 cases of double voting and people attempting to cast votes for dead relatives. Though the secretary did not say this, it is likely that at least a handful of the "double votes" were accidental. Though that still, very technically, interferes with getting a completely accurate vote tally, it is important to note the situations were detected, being addressed, and were infinitesimal compared to the 3.2 million votes cast in that election.
Washington is not alone in having a solid history of safe and fair elections being conducted by mail. And the success stories for that method conducting elections goes back much farther than the election just held there. So, it begs the question: Why would the president of the United States be putting so much effort into undermining confidence in the process of voting by mail? That is an especially pertinent question given that he, and the first lady, have both requested their ballots so they can mail them back to Florida to be counted. It is not the first time they have voted by this method.
It comes down to this: The polls are looking dire for the president. Even though it turned out he did not need to do it in 2016 due to a quirk in the Electoral College, he is doing the same thing now that he did then: preemptively casting doubt on the returns. He is planting the idea ahead of time that there are problems. This allows for a declaration of victory on election night if - and it is a big if - he is ahead in the tallies at that time (or maybe even the next day) and declaring all votes counted after that point in time to be invalid. Failing that, and his being behind on election night, the result can be immediately dismissed as tainted by supposedly fraudulent mailed-in ballots.
Keep in mind this is all being done during a time when people have a legitimate concern about the safety of gathering at a polling place with, potentially, crowds of other people.
And pay attention to the headlines at the top of articles outlining the administration's efforts to erode the capacity of the U.S. Postal Service. In pursuit of the goal of making his conspiracy theories about voting by mail come true, the reduction in capacity of the USPS has resulted in delays for the successful shipment of medicines and other vital pieces of mail.
The political motivations behind depriving the USPS of resources has been admitted to by the president. Despite public approval of the institution of the USPS being above 90 percent, sorting machines are still being removed from facilities and public mailboxes are being removed from many locations.
All the complications and delays this has created have been referred to as "unintended consequences" by the new postmaster general who, by the way, was a donor to the president's campaign and who became postmaster with no previous experience in the postal system. I doubt anything has been "unintended."
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
