COLUMN: NOPFA works for our communities

Watching the weather forecast for the next few days, winter is definitely upon us.
Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Westville residents are fortunate to have natural gas services provided by NOPFA, the Northeast Oklahoma Public Facilities Authority. This trust was established with the leadership of Northeastern State University in 1958, and has been working to provide affordable, reliable gas service to the region ever since.
In an effort to quantify NOPFA affordability as compared to other regional gas systems, recently actual natural gas bills from three systems were recalculated using NOPFA rates. The results were stunning. A billing from a neighboring community for a month of residential service totaling $43.70, would have been $23.44 using NOPFA rates. Looking to a large regional Oklahoma service provider, a monthly bill of $76.98 would have been $19.50 at NOPFA rates. A large regional Arkansas provider billing of $125.80 would have been $63.58 with NOPFA.
That's pretty eye-popping. So why is there such a difference? Don't they all buy natural gas from the same suppliers? For the large Oklahoma provider, in addition to the cost of gas and the related taxes, there's a monthly service charge of $36.77 and a Winter Event Cost Recovery surcharge of $10.04. That Winter Event Cost Recovery expense is related to the February deep freeze when market prices for gas skyrocketed.
Customers of this Oklahoma provider will be assessed $10.04 per month for the next 25 years. That's just over $3,000 per customer to pay for those few days of cold. Each customer gets charged this no matter how much gas they used during the deep freeze.
NOPFA customers also had to pay extra for that rough week. However, NOPFA made the decision to invoice the additional amount to each customer based upon their actual usage and allow for 12 months to pay it off. The NOPFA way, residential customers didn't end up paying a portion of the amounts owed by commercial entities or their neighbors. When the 12 months were up, almost all NOPFA customers had paid their own portion of the bill. There is no long-term assessment and almost no bad debt. Tahlequah, Stilwell, and Westville have recovered.
The Arkansas provider billing doesn't have a Winter Event Cost Recovery. However, they assess a customer charge of $10.70 per month and a delivery charge of $25.55 on gas that cost $68.09. It is $68.09 in gas and $57.71 in other charges and taxes. That gets painful fast.
For the neighboring community, the billing is a fixed rate per cubic foot of gas used, much as it is for NOPFA. So why is this one almost double the NOPFA rate? It's the cost paid for the gas itself.
Our neighbors buy their gas from a well-known supplier with its own profit margin built into the cost charged. NOPFA uses a broker to find the best price for a quality product and then hedges the rate. NOPFA contracts for half the gas anticipated to be used during a year at a low market rate. That reduces the amount of gas that has to be purchased at a high rate if the market takes a jump. Those folks over at NOPFA, they really do work for our communities.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at Northeastern State University, is mayor of Tahlequah.
