COLUMN: NORA summit promotes change

"Coming together is the beginning. Keeping together is progress. Working together is success." This quote from Henry Ford was used this week at the Northeast Oklahoma Regional Alliance regional summit.
NORA was formed 13 years ago to combine tools, experiences, and resources to make an economic difference in our region of northeastern Oklahoma. Gathered were representatives of city governments, utility organizations, nonprofits, tribal governments, educational entities, politicians, and others.
The winds of change rarely arrive with laser precision. Whether opportunity or disruption, change comes sweeping across our hills. To have each community stand alone is to plan for the most expensive and longest response.
Consider, if you will, that your beloved family of 14 is dropping by for dinner. You may purchase and cook the favorite food of each. This will take much work, and the cost is exorbitant, but each person gets your special attention. Alternatively, you may consider individual likes and dislikes and design a common menu that will please all 14. Each person fills their own plate and adds their own condiments. No plate is an exact duplicate of another. Which family gathering creates more togetherness? Which allows you to move on to the lawn games faster?
It's natural to focus on ourselves. Some learned their lessons of sharing and caring for the needs of others well, some not so much. Does our need for an expanded wastewater treatment system outweigh the need of Pryor for the same thing? What about Stilwell? This process that requires communities to bid for limited support from the ARPA funds through elected officials who hopefully wield political power great enough to swing favor in the home direction is guaranteed to disappoint most voters. Poor legislators.
If you put all the mayors of all the communities of Northeastern Oklahoma into a room and asked us to wrestle for the funds, you might be able to sell enough tickets to the public to cover most of the needs. It's a fun image, but probably not effective. It would sure have a bearing on who you wanted to elect as your next mayor though.
Among those attending the NORA event were some who live in a regional mindset all the time. The Cherokee Nation has experience dividing limited resources across 14 counties of its reservation, as well as looking to the needs of tribal members living elsewhere. GRDA and Lake Region both work hard to support their regional base. Regional decision-making isn't easy, but it is necessary.
Chief Hoskin spoke at NORA about responding to disruptions. Among the tips he shared was to invest in things that impact the lives of the most people. He also suggested that even though we cannot predict future disruptions, we should set priorities that pave the way to a brighter future. We live in a region that is growing and changing along with Tahlequah. Joining hands and jumping in to finding solutions together is critical to getting it right.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is mayor of Tahlequah.
