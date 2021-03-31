Many of us cannot remember a time when Americans used the old-fashioned well pumps. These water well pumps contained a small leather suction valve that had to be moistened, or primed with water, for the well to function properly.
The economy also has to be “primed” for it to function. And the way in which the government can prime the American economy is to pass budgetary bills that involve a combination of government spending, as well as interest rate and tax reductions.
During the Great Depression, President Herbert Hoover implemented pump priming in 1932 with the passage of the Reconstruction Finance Corp. to loan money to banks, railroads, and other industries. After Franklin Delano Roosevelt was elected president, even more pump priming would occur, with expenditures averaging from $250 million in 1934 and over $300 million in 1936. You rarely, if ever, hear the term "pump priming" in economic circles anymore, even though the policy does exist in the form of unemployment insurance. Yet recent administrations have implemented policy on the order of an alternative to increasing government spending, and that is tax reform.
President Ronald Reagan’s strategy was a tax cut for the wealthy corporate sector of America, based on the concept of supply-side economics – which means if the supply of goods is increased, then demand will be stimulated, and monetary benefits will “trickle down” to the middle and working classes. Ultimately, the Reagan plan contributed to the widening income gap, and the Trump administration followed the Reagan playbook in December 2017 with the tax code overhaul.
The $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan is a modern-day example of FDR-type pump priming, and some GOP lawmakers, like Sen. Lindsey Graham, have denounced the act as “bad politics." Yet this relief package does enjoy broad support, even among many Republican voters. According to Sen. Mitch McConnell, the COVID relief act is a “widely out of proportion response to where the country is at the moment." McConnell also referred to this much-needed legislation as a “liberal wish list,” yet what about aid the American people want? And in addition to providing immediate relief, this massive rescue plan will bring reform, as well as recovery, to a pandemic-stricken economy.
During the Great Depression, FDR’s New Deal went beyond immediate relief, and included provisions that would reform the banking sector with the FDIC to insure deposits. Comprehensive conservation programs were included to make better use of arable land in the wake of an agricultural catastrophe that was caused in part by Mother Nature, as well as man. This current pandemic has revealed the need for immediate relief, and the Congress and President Joe Biden have delivered stimulus checks and unemployment insurance to reduce the financial suffering of millions of Americans. And reform provisions in the act will have a long-term impact just as vital because, just like as with New Deal of the 1930s, the economic upheaval of that decade demonstrated the need for reforms of Wall Street, as well as rural sectors of the nation that lacked basic services, such as electricity.
One of the reforms contained in the recently passed rescue plan is the strengthening of the Affordable Care Act to include changes to insurance affordability. Doesn’t it make good sense to assist the lower- and middle-income Americans who have slipped through the crevices of the government’s eligibility requirements for ACA subsidies? This is not a liberal wish list, but an American wish list.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.