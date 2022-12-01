COLUMN: Notoriety can sometimes turn to politics

Author Neil Postman posits that appearances have replaced philosophical ideology in how candidates run for office.
Since the 1960s, running for office is more about image packaging than deep understanding of policy implications. "Substance over form" is my mantra, but that's a waning view. Does the candidate look like a person who will protect my interests and vote for things like I would? That's who voters choose. To catch their attention, candidates grandstand with the scrappy sound bites. That's new. The floodgate was opened by former WWF millionaire personality stunt-puller Donald Trump, who is expert at knowing the outer edges of directing crowds. Politics is "showbusiness for ugly people," opined writer Sam Leith at The Spectator.
Maybe there is a Vulcan mind-meld going on between those disparate disciplines: politics and the cult of personality. Ronald Reagan, Jesse Ventura, Anita Bryan, Arnold Schwarzenegger. Internationally, Volodymyr Zelensky. They earned fame anywhere. They spent their notoriety to work in government or policy.
The NFL "made" Herschel Walker. In Georgia, folks were lined up down the street to early-vote last Sunday - and the winner of that race will decide the timbre of the Senate. Democrats are calling for re-election of Rev. Ralph Warnock. Millionaire and former NFL star Walker wants to win that seat, but he's having a problem on character issues: educational degrees, businesses, nonprofits, a checkbook to pay for abortions and fractured interpersonal relationships. Walker seems to have some emotional intelligence issues. It reminds me we are still seeing NFL retirees from before concussion policies were emplaced.
The latest breaking allegation is that Walker owns a house in Georgia, which he claims as his primary residence, but it has been rented out for 17 years and his domicile is really in Texas. Someone is going to be looking for proof he paid Georgia state tax. Sources say he claimed Texas homestead exemption on his ad valorem tax. The Walker-Warnock race will be decided Dec. 6, and if record early voting is a clue to the outcome, Warnock will win, giving Democrats a slim margin of Senate majority with a bit of flexibility to cover contingencies.
If a senator dies while in office, Democrats will still have a majority on popular measures. Miraculously, Congress is embarking on some nonpartisan legislation to standardize same-gender marital unions and restate religious freedoms. We'll see an accelerated urgency to "get things done" in this next two-year stint under President Biden. The collaborative legislation coming through Congress' pipes has backlogged in the runup to midterms, and will be moving forward over the last half of Biden's leadership as national executive officer.
Ye is the new name of Kanye West. This week, Ye produced a short video about having his assets frozen because he was dropped as an Adidas sponsor for his affiliation with people who espouse racism and for West's own comments. He's miffed that he went from billionaire to "non-liquid" faster than his Thanksgiving host, Donald Trump, can say "Here's my tax returns."
West was sporting a patriotic windbreaker emblazoned with "Ye24." Will he run for vice president? Is he expecting Trump to overcome the constitutional and legal hurdles that are likely to sideline Trump's practical ability to run for office? Is West a young spoiler encouraged to "be a face" for Republicans, so they can bait and switch voters to their typical grumpy sour old men, who lack curb appeal but passionately ascribe to cinching-down government and vote against everything?
Regardless of where one earns a reputation sufficient to become a household name, notoriety can sometimes be translated into a fledgling political career.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
