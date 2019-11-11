Many states around the country held elections last Tuesday. For Democrats, it was a good night.
In the home state of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Democrat won the race to become Kentucky’s next governor. The legislature in Virginia turned blue after Democrats flipped six seats in that state’s House and two seats in its Senate. There were elections in 37 other states on Nov. 5, most of them providing additional good news to Democrats as the 2020 elections draw closer.
The boost in confidence that Democrats undoubtedly gained from last week’s results does come with a few caveats, however. Republican Matt Bevin is the least popular governor in the country and still came within a half-point of defeating Andy Beshear. The other statewide races in Kentucky were won handily by Republican candidates, which could be an indicator that Bevin’s defeat was due to considerations unique to that race. And though they still have the advantage in this arena, most indicators suggest that the national mood is not as Democratic leaning as it has been in the very recent past.
It will also be important as we look forward to next year’s contests that the elections will be held in an unusual environment. Impeachment is a rare event. Having that process take place so close to – and likely concluding in – a presidential election year is unprecedented. It may prove difficult to make routine extrapolations from a set of elections when trying to foresee what may happen in the next one. At the current stage of that process, it is difficult to know what voters may end up being motivated by the outcome of that process and which ones may be deflated by it.
More importantly, it may be hard to predict where those effects on voters occur. Democrats are showing increasing strength in suburban, and even exurban, areas. This must be alarming for the GOP, as they’ve shown resilience and strength in those areas previously. That phenomenon has already shown that it can alter the outcome of elections. It has been reported that the Democratic gubernatorial victory in a reliably red state like Kentucky was in no small part to due to the blue shift in places like the Cincinnati suburbs.
The effect on that race from last week lends evidence to the theory that another trend is taking place in electoral politics. There is a growing urban-rural divide in voting patterns. This has caused some of the old coalitions to fracture, or even completely break. Many voters who were reliably partisan in their choices are starting to reconsider their previous allegiances – and this, along with many other factors, is making prognostication difficult.
So, while Democrats have every reason to be buoyed by what happened last Tuesday night, they cannot rest on their laurels and take for granted that the environment either is, or will remain, one helpful to their cause. Those who claim they can read the tea leaves and be confident in what they see are either lying or comically overconfident. The political climate is simply too volatile and filled with unprecedented situations for people to think they can foresee what will take place on Nov. 3, 2020.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.