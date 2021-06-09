The National Rifle Association has lobbied heavily against all forms of gun control, and argued aggressively that more guns make the country safer. It relies on, and staunchly defends, a disputed interpretation of the Second Amendment to the US Constitution, which it argues gives US citizens the rights to bear arms without any government oversight, despite the fact that in D.C. v. Heller (2008), the United States Supreme Court ruled that firearms can, in fact, be regulated. The NRA, which began as a recreational shooting organization after the Civil War, has evolved into one of the most powerful lobbying groups in the United States, spending hundreds of millions of dollars to loosen and oppose gun control legislation.
Currently, the NRA is plagued by infighting as well as self-dealing while they battle a lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General's office. The allegations by the state of New York against the NRA is that it violated its nonprofit status as its top leaders allegedly raided the organization's coffers for personal gain. New York Attorney General Letitia James and the NRA's former longtime advertising agency, Ackerman McQueen, have asked a federal judge to reject the bankruptcy petition because the bankruptcy petition is a ploy to avoid litigation and questions about the NRA's spending.
The NRA is not good for America as the NRA opposes reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act; opposes expanding the federal background check system to include sales of guns at gun shows or through the internet, resulting in sales of guns to persons who otherwise would be prohibited because they have felony convictions; and has advocated for "concealed carry reciprocity", which means that this would preempt a state's right to determine its own criteria for concealed-carry permit laws and allow another person from another state to carry a concealed firearm in that state.
The NRA opposes any ban on military grade assault weapons and high capacity magazines, which are the weapons and munitions of choice for mass shooters in the United States. The NRA has denounced any type of "red flag" laws, which allow people to seek an order from a judge to remove firearms from those deemed "at risk". The NRA is against any law that requires the safe and secure storage of firearms, as well. I oppose the NRA because the NRA is an organization that represents an organized lobbying effort to make it easier for domestic violence offenders to purchase guns. I oppose the NRA because the organization opposes laws to close the "gun show loophole". I oppose the NRA because they want to make it impossible to remove guns from those who are at risk of harming themselves or others.
Look, there are polls that show that most gun owners support the policies that the NRA has come out against, and I don't mean in any way to suggest that most or all of the NRA membership are violent extremists, as it is the leadership of the NRA who advocates for extreme policies that endanger the lives of the rest of us. The NRA is clearly not the organization that it originally once was, and the NRA is certainly not good for America. I have grown rather frustrated and tired of hearing the pro-gun side citing that gun control just prevents law-abiding citizens from purchasing firearms. If you are a citizen without any felony convictions or if the red flag laws won't prevent you from a successful firearm transaction, then what exactly concerns you regarding sensible gun control?
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
