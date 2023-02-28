COLUMN: NSU president did much for progress

Most of the last decade was difficult for higher education in Oklahoma. There are broad negative trends that have affected colleges and universities around the country.
The pandemic exacerbated many of those issues and created others, some of which are still being addressed. But as with K-12 education, diminishing funding from the State of Oklahoma also contributed to a growing list of challenges for institutions of higher education. Northeastern State University was not immune to the effects of these phenomena.
But NSU has some substantial advantages over its peers. One of the biggest - and yet somehow still not as recognized as it ought to be - is that it is difficult to imagine a regional university having better relationships with its local, and where applicable, tribal governments than NSU has had with the City of Tahlequah, Cherokee Nation, and the United Keetoowah Band. I indirectly witnessed the origination of those unusually tight institutional ties and had the privilege of working to maintain and bolster them with Cherokee Nation Chief Bill John Baker and Chiefs Wickliffe and Bunch of the United Keetoowah Band.
NSU's president, Steve Turner, was the host for the monthly breakfast meetings between those tribal, municipal, and university leaders. Beyond just providing a venue, President Turner also served as a catalyst and a facilitator for discussions that led to many productive, and mutually beneficial, cooperative efforts between the tribes, the city, and the university.
Earlier this month, Dr. Turner announced he would be retiring this summer. After 12 years as its 19th president, he will leave Northeastern, and although I have not discussed his post-presidency plans with him, presumably return to his home in the Ada area. This is not just a loss to Northeastern, but to Tahlequah as well.
When I first met Steve Turner, he began asking me about city projects and a few other contemporaneous issues while still shaking my hand. He'd clearly been informing himself about the community he was about to become a part of, and I was gratified he'd taken the time to do so. While it is probably a step most people in his position would take, it was obvious from the questions he asked, the detail they contained, and the knowledge of the contexts involved that his research had not been superficial or perfunctory. My first impression of him being perceptive, and having a very good memory, were reinforced while we worked together over the next few years, as was the one who told me that he'd be as supportive of the community around NSU as he was the university itself.
I began serving as mayor a few months before Chief Baker took office and Dr. Turner assumed his post, so I was fortunate to also, in a much more limited fashion, work with their predecessors.
Occasionally, I would jokingly remind them I was the elder statesman among our group. I had to drop that routine once Chief Wickliffe joined our meetings. But once the three, later four, of us settled into our respective positions, the four entities we represented began reaping the benefits that only coordination between us could provide. We lost one of the people involved in that special relationship due to his passing away. We lost Chief Baker due to term limits. We are losing another to retirement.
It was an honor and a pleasure to work with each of those gentlemen. As Dr. Turner nears the end of his tenure, it seems appropriate, and long overdue, to thank him for his leadership at Northeastern during challenging times, and for his contributions to Tahlequah's progress.
Jason Nichols, a Cherokee citizen, is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.