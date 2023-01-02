COLUMN: Nuclear fusion to seem plausible with more benefits as time passes

One month ago a team of scientists and engineers, from the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, achieved a breakthrough in the development of technology that would enable the use of nuclear fusion as an energy source.
While the initial response was likely too optimistic about what the actual level of advancement was, it is undeniable that a threshold has been crossed, and we are closer than ever before to being able to harness the same process as the sun to generate power. Ubiquitous applications of fusion technology are likely still decades away but, due to the recent accomplishment, also decades closer.
The short explanation of the breakthrough is that, for the first time, more energy was released in a controlled fusion reaction than was used to create it. Fusion reactions smash together smaller, lighter atoms and supply the destructive power of most modern nuclear weaponry. However, it takes the heat and pressure created by uncontrolled fission reactions, in which larger, heavier atoms are split to initiate fusion.
Attempts to use lasers, magnetic fields, and other similar forces as a substitute had proven ineffective despite attempts being made as early as the 1950s. That changed last month when roughly two megajoules of energy was created by lasers to create a fusion reaction that generated a little over three megajoules. Unusual highly scientific units asides, three is more than two, thus last month's experiment being hailed as a milestone.
What will fusion power mean to humanity? As long as it isn't coopted, corrupted, or abusively monetized it will mean large amounts of readily available energy that, in turn, will allow for previously impractical or economically unfeasible activities to be undertaken.
Desalination of sea water would be much easier. Being able to do so on a large scale will facilitate relief of droughts, improve crop yields, and provide clean drinking water for hundreds of millions of people. The more immediate effects, those noticed by people in their everyday lives, will be significantly lower utility bills, cheaper food, and reduced transportation costs.
Of course, no single technology is the proverbial silver bullet that will solve all of the human race's problems, but nuclear fusion is as close as they come. There will be unintended consequences, perhaps with some even being unavoidable. It is easy to imagine that, if electricity costs plummet, that light pollution could become a major problem since there would be much less incentive to conserve energy. It is also possible that automation, with all its potentially adverse economic and social effects, accelerates beyond society's capacity to adjust to it.
But the best part of our eventual mastery of fusion is it will supplant many older technologies that create harmful byproducts. Carbon emissions would be drastically reduced. Just as important is that fusion does not generate the radioactive waste current fission-based nuclear power plants do. It is unlikely there would be conflict over the fuel used in nuclear fusion in the same way there has been over fossil fuels.
Many technical problems remain to be solved. Containing fusion reactions, which occur in temperatures measured in hundreds-of-millions of degrees, remains an obvious challenge, as does sustaining the reactions by the introduction of additional fuel in a working reactor under those conditions. There are even questions that remain about production of one type of hydrogen needed.
Still if one were to compare the moonlanding to the pursuit of nuclear fusion, last month's achievement is akin to Yuri Gagarin's first complete earth orbit. That means there is almost certainly a long way to go before reaching the goal, but but every day it becomes increasingly plausible and the benefits more tantalizing.
Jason Nichols is a former District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
