COLUMN: Nuclear safety a concern amidst Russian invasion

Russia claims to be “liberating” the Ukrainian people, but 1.5 million citizens have hiked out to the nearest non-Russian border on foot. People don’t take a 4-year-old on a 25-mile hike in the middle of winter just for fun.
Ukraine is mostly farther north than Minnesota and often colder. The Russian Invasion has destroyed the infrastructure of home heating, water and electricity for many Ukrainians. The largest refugee crisis since World War II is “liberation"?
Is Vladimir Putin bonkers, or just heartlessly egotistically invested in some cruel “exercise”? U.S. and Western journalists routinely call out alternative “facts” and unsubstantiated false representations. According to Reuters, Russian media cited an unnamed source alleging that Ukraine is close to building a plutonium dirty bomb.
Free speech is not about publicizing alarmist claims. This is tantamount to yelling “Fire!” in a crowded theater – of war. But even if true, it is not about false justifications for invading a peaceable nation to Russianize it. Accusing Ukraine of building plutonium weapons is to scare the world enough to justify invading Ukraine.
What does it mean that the owner of the world’s largest stock of nuclear warheads is making that claim? Classical gaslighting is when a manipulator projects his own actions onto someone else to control them and make them feel guilty. “Bad things” include invading a sovereign, peaceable nation and fighting the citizens who live there, on the grounds of a nuclear power plant – Chernobyl – or shelling and burning a part of Europe’s largest nuclear power facility campus at Enerhodar of Zaporizhzhia. Associated Press reports that Enerhodar is operating at one-third of capacity and safety teams are now in place. This week, a nuclear research facility producing radioisotopes for medical and industrial applications was damaged by Russian shelling in the city of Kharkiv.
The U.N.-sponsored International Atomic Energy Administration is “the world's centre for cooperation in the nuclear field and seeks to promote the safe, secure and peaceful use of nuclear technologies.” The IAEA members are 173 nations including Russia, the U.S. and Ukraine. Meeting in Vienna this week, the governing body said it was unsafe that ordinary Russian soldiers control technical decisions being made by Ukranian nuclear facility operators, who have been rendered incommunicado.
As of this writing, IAEA reports the nuclear port city, Mariupol, including its Oncological Centre, are incommunicado. Just below half of the country’s nuclear power facilities are operational, albeit not delivering power to some cities under siege.
In 1986, Ukraine ratified the Convention on Assistance in the Case of a Nuclear Accident or Radiological Emergency with a caveat: Arbitration by the IAEA or an action in International Court of Justice can take place if both nations agree. The International Court of Justice has fast-tracked a Ukrainian appeal for an end to hostilities.
The ICJ can rule for or against Ukraine, even though Russia failed to show up for the hearing. In the upcoming days, an international dialog to develop "war-safe" nuclear facility standards will take place. Both sides in the war should agree on the absolute necessity of preventing a nuclear meltdown, which would diffuse nuclear fallout over the entire region including large areas of Russia. No one “wins” in such a scenario.
Let us hope there are sane individuals in Russia’s leadership who recognize the risk of an unintentional nuclear catastrophe caused by untrained, gung-ho soldiers shelling and damaging a nuclear facility.
The U.S. gives up Russian fossil fuels, takes a financial share in sheltering refugees and takes out Russia as a world financial player. But it is up to Russian citizens to replace its dictator.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
