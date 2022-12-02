COLUMN: O Christmas tree, O Christmas tree

'Twas the night before their arrival, when all through the house, everything was quiet and still as a mouse.
When all of a sudden did five grandchildren appear, along with their electronics which they kept very near. The only games to be played at this house is decorating we said, and that's exactly what we did until time for bed.
Going through my tubs full of Christmas decorations brings about memories of Mom, as she was the queen of décor and her home always looked like a winter wonderland. There was only one rule - no one else could help decorate, much less touch her stuff. I was given a tree of my own, which made me happy, but decorating memories are limited to me watching her.
Mom was an artist and crafting was her hobby, as she made Santas, snowmen, ornaments, aprons, and wreaths and painted Christmas scenes on everything from plates to platters. Each one a reminder of the love she had for the holidays, as well as the need to have the family surrounding her while she celebrated.
She was the glue, the magnet which drew us all together, not only for Christmas, but for any and all special occasions she could come up with. I gladly fell into that role when she left us, but often worry who will step up to the plate when my gig is over.
My décor is a mix-match of anything and everything and would probably have sent Mom over the edge, as she held true to a certain theme each year.
Even her Christmas Day outfit would match the color scheme, and some years it wasn't the traditional red and green, as she also liked to decorate with purple and pink or blue and silver.
When our grandkids were old enough, they were appointed the decorators. The two older ones have bowed out, as apparently, teenagers are too cool to listen to classic holiday favorites and sip hot chocolate.
The ladder to get to the top of the tree is the biggest hit, but at least they stood in line, patiently waiting their turn, with as many ornaments as they could juggle, looped over their fingertips. I cleared off all of the shelves throughout the house, so they had plenty of room to stage the many snowmen and Santas I've collected over the years.
The Christmas tree has multiple candy canes lined up on limbs, which are all seriously drooping. Blue bulbs have all been grouped together, as well as, a few green ones. My favorite ornaments, handmade by the grandkids, were strategically placed in front, while I noticed several of the mini presents for Santa's sleigh were unwrapped and hidden under the tree skirt.
They bounced on their beds as I blew like a whistle, and away they all flew like the down of a thistle.
But I heard them exclaim, as they hid out of sight, Happy Christmas to all, and to all a good night.
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, former caretaker and retired journalist living in Missouri.
