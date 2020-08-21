As the Democratic National Convention draws to a close, the American people have seen a wide range of speakers and supporters come out to show admiration for former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign. The list of heavy hitters included former President Barack Obama.
Obama, who has been known for his articulation and motivating speeches, did his best to fire up the base for Joe Biden. It is unconventional for a former president to speak directly against a sitting president, but if anyone should be able to do this, it is Obama. For years, he has been viciously attacked by President Donald Trump, and Obama has sat on the sidelines with very view voiced rebuttals.
There is precedent of current presidents drawing stark differences with the previous administration, as we saw when Obama was running for president and during his presidency. Obama would discuss the challenges left behind from the Bush administration, but there was at least a mutual respect between the two leaders. There seems to be no love lost between Trump and Obama.
Obama has been chomping at the bit to get back out on the campaign trail and voice his and Biden’s view of the future, just as they did when they campaigned and led the country together in the past. Now Biden is the lead on the ticket and Obama has to do all he can to help him get elected. This is also a time when he can take his jabs at Trump. I am hearing how corrupt Obama's administration was, how unpatriotic he was, and how he made stupid decisions – and this has not sat well with Obama. I am sure seeing almost all of his previous executive and legislative endeavors undone by Trump has not sat well with Obama, either.
Obama gave his convention speech, and it was, of course, met with differing responses. To his supporters, it was a slam dunk, and to his detractors, it was divisive. Obama is viewed by many as a party leader and an inspiration to generations. As with Trump supporters, anytime Obama is disparaged, it motivates his supporters to vote. Biden, throughout the campaign, had an enthusiasm problem with many in his base. He has had to contend with his age, his past policies, and with the unknown view of the masses of his view of the future. With Obama, even though he is not on the ticket, they know what they get. They get a change agent, a motivator, a progressive thinker, and a fighter.
Obama brings out the best in Biden, as Biden did for him during the previous campaign and administration. They are friends who need each other, and now, with Sen. Kamala Harris – who has been viewed by some as a version of Barack Obama – Biden has the support his needs to push him to the finish line.
Young voters and minority voters are not as excited about the Biden campaign as he had hoped, but with the coalition he is building, the excitement is rising. But will it be enough and in time to deliver the results he wants? Voters know a president can have all the popular and smart people around him or her, but the final decision rests with one person. Can Biden build on his convention excitement and turn out the vote in a historic election? He was a party to the most historic election in American history, and he stands to lead his own historic election.
Corey Carolina is an NSU graduate, North Tulsa entrepreneur and activist, and owner of Carolina Food Co., which produces Toasted Wine Fruit Spreads. He is also an author, his first book being "The Absent Father."
