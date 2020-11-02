The timing is both fortuitous and frustrating. Election days are on Tuesdays, the same day these columns are published. That coincidence allows for one final warning that the result of the presidential race may not be known for days, and to remind people there is nothing inherently wrong with that.
Laws vary, but states have weeks before final certification of their tallies are due, and election officials will take as much of that time as they can to ensure all ballots are counted. News organizations should be hesitant to declare a winner based on Election Day counts. If any of them try to declare one, skepticism is warranted.
That being said, there are scenarios in which the night ends early and it is quickly known who the next president will be. None of them have a high degree of probability of occurring, and for most of them, it is reasonable to consider favoring Joe Biden. For instance, the victor in Florida may be known relatively quickly. If it is Biden who comes out ahead, that leaves Donald Trump with very few paths forward in the Electoral College. But the bulk of the predictions being made by forecasters involve some waiting. That waiting period may be as short as the morning after Election Day, or, if things end up in the courts, several weeks.
Instead of rehashing the predictions of others, though, it is time for one to be printed here. Of course, there are the usual disclaimers about how “no one truly knows” and a reminder of the adage “anything can happen.” All we need to do is look back to 2016 for an example.
Trump became president while receiving less than a majority of the votes cast nationally, even falling short of his opponent’s total. Rightly or wrongly, Hillary Clinton was an unpopular nominee coming off a divisive primary, trying to make history as the first female president. She was trying to win a third term in the White House for her party, something that is not particularly common. He still only managed his Electoral College victory by eking out very narrow victories that his opponent made a strategic mistake in taking for granted.
Trump has never cracked 50 percent job approval except in a very few surveys coming from Republican-leaning polling outfits. Even then, just barely. Those results have been described as an inside straight by some. I have always called them a quadruple bank shot. The meaning is the same. The odds of a Trump victory were low and were almost certainly assisted by the unusual step taken by James Comey to announce, days before the election, that an investigation into Clinton’s use of email while secretary of state was being reopened.
The data looks worse for Trump now than it did in 2016. If it were not for the experience of that election cycle, the narrative would likely be that Trump stands absolutely no chance. While that is not the case – and probably never is in any election, in a technical sense – the prospects of Trump's being reelected appear to be very slim.
One more round of polling data would be extremely useful before getting this specific, but Biden appears poised to regain, in descending order of likelihood, the states of Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania for Democrats. It is probable that Arizona and North Carolina will turn blue. One possible surprise is that Iowa may join them. Doubts remain about Georgia, Texas, and Ohio doing so. Ultimately, Biden wins, 305 to 233 electoral votes. Hopefully, we know for sure by, say, Nov. 5.
Jason Nichols is District 2 Democratic Party chair, an instructor of political science at Northeastern State University, and former mayor of Tahlequah.
