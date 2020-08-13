The U.S. Postal Service is the most beloved brand in America, according to a poll reported by Forbes Magazine. What's not to love about reliable delivery to your doorstep for less than a dollar when competitors charge more?
USPS is reliable and affordable. It may be the best bargain for our taxes. Mail service keeps the economy running even during the pandemic. We can get vital prescriptions, food and merchandise at our homes and businesses. But times change, and we now appear to have a president who wants to stay in powe,r regardless of whether it is fair to democracy, to voters, to citizens, or to the USPS.
Enter GOP fundraiser Louis DeJoy, new postmaster general. Snopes, the online debunker of rumors and false claims, fact-checked the assertion that the new postmaster general has ordered postal workers to slow down the mail, which is piling up, to cast doubt on vote-by-mail in this November's election. What if ballots didn't arrive in time to households sheltering for COVID protection? Or, ballots might be still crossing in the mail on Election Day, nullifying them for the November count. (Oklahoma counts ballots received by Election Day. Some states measure by postmark date.)
How long should election officials wait for late, lost and missing ballots to trickle in from the backlog? If mail traffic is disrupted and slowed, we won't know election results on election night - or maybe for two weeks post-election. The president should be ensuring smooth elections, not trying to force voters to use ballot stalls where they'd risk infection.
This new postmaster's background is in tracking and delivery logistics. But he isn't improving efficiency and is the first postmaster general in history without direct experience in USPS. DeJoy donated about $1.2 million to Trump Victory Fund, plus millions more to other candidates. Why would anyone spend so much to buy a job paying $291,000 a year? This reason: The president wants to privatize postal delivery nationwide in addition to sowing chaos in this November's election.
The USPS was established by Congress in 1792 and has always maintained its obligation to provide universal service, even though it costs more per household to deliver to remote areas. The cost of nationwide daily mail operations is currently about $1 billion monthly more than revenues bring in. But USPS is a service to all Americans, not a business.
"Privatizing the Postal Service is not in the public interest and would be nothing more than a raid by corporate pirates on a national treasure," said the president of the American Postal Workers Union. Another Postal Union worker told the Washington Post: "I'm actually terrified to see election season under the new procedure," referring to DeJoy's ordering postal workers to leave mail on the sorting floor rather than finish out peak-load deliveries that might result in overtime pay. Due to COVID, the volume of packages has increased. USPS was awarded a $10 billion loan in the CARES Act but will need more.
Snopes found no direct proof that DeJoy's rules are intended to affect absentee ballot voting or to help competing shipping companies, but noted that DeJoy and his spouse had a clear conflict of interest by investments of $30 million to $75 million in competing shippers.
Our Postal Service is vital so everyone can vote. It's a major economic supply chain. It is a lifeline for rural America. It would be a shame for it to be crippled by a presidential candidate's personal agenda or a postmaster's hunger to make his personal investment portfolio more valuable.
But our nation is vulnerable. We've always before elected leaders who put the nation first over bettering their own causes.
Kathy Tibbits is a Cherokee citizen, attorney, and artist living at Lake Tenkiller.
