COLUMN: Ofrendas help to reflect on legacies

Día de Los Muertos is coming next week. As the campus ofrendas come together, I'm left to reflect on the legacies we leave behind.
I have recently returned to my position as coordinator of diversity and inclusion at Northeastern State University. While I worked hard, learned new things, and made new connections and friendships at "ahha," I missed higher education. I realize I want to leave behind a legacy of helping people connect and thrive as the version of themselves they like the best - that's not always one's "best self."
As I'm collecting pictures of faculty, staff, and community members who have touched lives at NSU, I hope everyone who visits the ofrendas remembers we will not be mourning these loved ones. Día de los Muertos is not "Mexican Halloween," but it is a time to celebrate the lives of those who have gone before us and remember the joy, encouragement, and enrichment they've brought to our lives.
For example, a picture of Lola Hudson has been added this year. She was the first Black faculty member of NSU. Without her, would I even have a job? While I did not know her personally, I celebrate her for opening the door for me at Northeastern State.
Another photo I'll add will be my father. If you like me, if you enjoy reading anything I've written, you would have loved him. Since he can't be here to be excited for me, I will share him with my community so he continues to live on, even in the thoughts of those he never knew.
I am excited this year to hear folks in the community share stories of their loved ones and for them to learn more about a culture and holiday they may not have connected with before. Today, this is my love letter to the dead.
Next week we will remember those we've lost with love and joy. We will share their memories with each other, and hopefully gain a deeper appreciation for this beautiful, touching holiday.
Kasey Rhone is coordinator for the NSU Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
