COLUMN: Oh, say, can you see

We rest comfortably in our homes 365 days a year, sleeping peacefully in our beds, while we push ahead with our daily routines.
Is one day out of the year enough to give respect to our service men and women and to our veterans, who have lived and died so we can enjoy freedom? Are we teaching children about our fellow Americans who have sacrificed so we have the security of knowing we are free?
We can teach children how to use a computer at the age of 2, we strive to teach our teenagers about diversity and equal rights, but do they know the words to "The Star Spangled Banner," or "The Pledge of Allegiance"? Have we made it clear to this generation we stop what we're doing and remove our hats during time of respect to the flag? Memories may fade, although emotions tied to serving our country can bring a grown man to tears during the playing of Taps. Are we doing enough to say we're supportive of our troops? Bumper stickers and T-shirts are great, but are we reaching out to those family members of our service men and women who are left behind to keep the home fires burning?
I'm just as guilty as I go about my business, whistling a happy tune, with our country in such a state of distress. As I gather my family around me during this upcoming holiday season, I will think of those thousands of families who are missing someone at their dinner table - temporarily or permanently?
Some may construe my patriotism as, "There goes Sandy again, getting on her soapbox," but I find the older I get, the more I value the sacrifices so many have given for the liberties American life has to offer. During stressful times at home or work, I try to remind myself whatever I'm whining about is trivial compared to the anxieties those must feel being in another country, away from their families while serving our country. We may be divided on how we think about everything from politics to gender identity, but let us focus on those three words: United We Stand. Remember the saying, "If you don't stand for something, you'll fall for anything"?
One of the only perks during Dad's fight with dementia was he would tell me stories of his service in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II so many times I'll never forget them. I'm thankful he had the chance to tell me, and I'm sorry for the sons and daughters who didn't get to hug their parent one more time. I give honor to my Dad for being brave and courageous, but most of all for teaching me about respect, loyalty, and commitment. I honor my brother, a Marine in the Vietnam War, who returned home with many stories to tell, but too much emotion to recount. "God Bless America, land that I love."
Sandy Turner is a mom, grandma, caretaker and retired journalist in Missouri.
