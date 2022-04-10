COLUMN: OK legislators don't understand 'pro-life'

Oklahoma has done it again. The State House has passed a near total abortion ban.
This is a disgusting move made by people who will not need, nor ever seek, an abortion. There is little doubt Gov. Kevin Stitt will likely sign the restrictive measure into law, which include 10 years' imprisonment and $100,000 fine for those providing abortions. Stitt has previously hung his hat on being called the "most pro-life governor," but his track record, and that of the state legislators, on protecting their living constituents - especially the youth and pregnant constituents - isn't so great.
Perhaps what lawmakers aren't taking in to account is why people get abortions. Women don't seek abortions because it sounds like an interesting way to spend their day - and it is a day-long to two-day procedure. People seeking abortions are doing so because for whatever reason, they are not ready, or are unwilling, to grow a fetus and raise a child.
In a place where child poverty rates are high and in the state that leads the nation in adverse childhood experiences, I'm inclined to trust someone who says, "I don't want to be a parent" or "I would not make a good parent." A knee-jerk reaction is to say, "Of course, you'd be a good parent!" but I'm sure everyone can think of one person they know or have heard of who is demonstrably not a good parent.
Parenthood isn't something you should hope someone grows to want when they so clearly do not want it. Republican lawmakers love to complain about the strain on social services and overtaxed support systems. Where do you think some of these newborns and their families will end up? There is a difference between being pro-life and pro-birth, and it doesn't seem that lawmakers have grasped the difference.
Pro-life means funding schools and paying teachers so children grow into educated, productive citizens. It means making child care accessible for parents, so children have safe places to go while wage-earners work - and parents can do just that. Pro-life looks like making sure families are not food-insecure so growing children and families have food to eat to fuel them through work and school. It looks like providing support and paid parental leave for parents to adjust to their new lives with children. It looks like easily accessible contraception so people can have kids when they are ready and not before.
By making contraception more easily accessible, the abortion rate would significantly drop, so why are Republicans not passing laws to make it much easier to get? Because the concern isn't about stopping abortions; it's about control. I'd challenge "the most pro-life governor" to do just that: be pro-life, and care about those who are already alive, and out of the womb, in his state - now.
Kasey Rhone is public programs and engagement manager at Ahha Tulsa.
