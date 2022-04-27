COLUMN: Oklahoma education needs less flair, more focus

The Oklahoma state legislative session kicked off in February and included Senate Bill 1647, which diverts taxpayer money to home and private schooling. This is a polarizing education bill that ultimately failed in the Senate. Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat has also authored a much-needed bill that will eliminate the regressive grocery tax. Anything that can be done to lighten the tax burden on the working class is always welcome.
The Oklahoma Tax Commission estimates that eliminating the state sales tax on groceries would cost Oklahoma over $300 million a year in revenue. But currently, the state has over $2 billion in reserves and the revenue trend is on an upward climb. The question is how much of that is sustainable? And how much of that is the direct result of federal money injected into the state’s economy over the past two years? In this, Gov. Kevin Stitt has called on a $13 billion investment in transportation for the next decade.
Stitt’s proposal to allow public schools to raise teacher salaries into “six figures” sounds great, but it is devoid of any details as to how that would be accomplished. There is a concern about last year's reductions on individual and corporate income taxes because of the $137 million this eliminated from the state budget. Whether those reductions will be recouped in economic growth is the real question. And currently, the Oklahoma state budget is propped up by federal relief funds.
What we have seen since Stitt took office is the continuing GOP culture wars. This is what the book ban bill is all about. It’s red meat for the Republican voter base. Oklahoma legislators are wasting time insisting on ludicrous bills, such as the one that would mandate that the King James Bible be placed in all of Oklahoma’s public schools.
What about more pressing issues that need to be remedied? How about the complete lack of criminal justice reforms? What is to become of the legally mandated, yet legislatively ignored, funding of SQ 780 and 781, which address reclassification of property and drug crimes and alternative community sentencing programs?
The Legislature should be prioritizing improving relations with tribal governments and the federal government to leverage resources for infrastructure. There has been talk of altering the initiative process further in order to prevent future grassroots, voter-led efforts. Last year, Stitt signed legislation that established automatic recounts and fiscal impact statements for initiatives. State Sen. Casey Murdock, R-Felt, has proposed a bill that would increase the threshold of support of 75% from the counties in order for a state constitutional amendment to be ratified. There is a concern about the domination of the two largest counties in terms of determining the outcome of statewide ballot measures.
It is time to find that common ground around critical issues such as infrastructure, education, health care, and criminal justice reform. And we have lost over 13,000 Oklahomans to COVID-19.
What we don’t need are culture wars, scare tactics, and legislation that treads a fine line between the separation of church and state. What is with this frequent emphasis of Christianity in Oklahoma schools by the Legislature? Religion needs to be confined to the churches. The teaching of the history of world religions is one thing, but the idea that there is a bill pending that is designed to punish teachers for covering evolution is purely draconian.
If you, as a parent, don’t subscribe to Darwin’s theory, and you don’t want your child to be “indoctrinated” by that, then you do have a choice. You can choose the parochial route.
Brent Been is a Tahlequah educator with an emphasis on civics and history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.