COLUMN: Oklahoma Native Americans get a boost while doing their family history

Tracing the history of indigenous peoples is difficult. There isn’t much written history prior to colonization, and tribes have relied heavily on oral histories to pass down their stories, culture, and genealogy. This past week, history and genealogy for tribal nations was given a big boost thanks to a generous gift to the First Americans Museum in Oklahoma City from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and their FamilySearch genealogical program. The church donated $2 million to help Native American peoples learn more about their ancestral roots.
The museum, which honors many nations, will use the gift to build a FamilySearch center which will include digital interactive exhibits for Native American families, and individuals will be able to use FamilySearch.org, the church’s nonprofit genealogy arm.
American students typically learn about American history starting just before colonization, which is a relatively short period of time when compared to the histories of other nations, such as those in Scandinavia, and Asia. Regarding Native American history, the focus tends to be on interaction with early explorers, Pilgrims, and colonists, but there is so much more that could be taught in our public schools because the history of tribal nations across America are part of true American history.
A major aspect of this project is the genealogical portion of the history, linking families together from the past to today. First Americans Museum Director James Pepper Henry said to the group at the announcement event that “Native Americans have been moved around so much from different places that a lot of our families have lost contact with each other. Having a center here is a way for us to connect our families together again.”
Church leaders at the event said that Native Americans feel the yearning to find their ancestors, and with FamilySearch technology they can help make that happen by donating expertise and consultants who can build a center suited to the needs of the museum.
Personal histories and stories are important to continue the legacy and write the history of tomorrow today. After the event and the check presentation, Church President Russell M. Nelson spoke to all church members in Oklahoma and southern Kansas in a special broadcast. During his remarks, he said that the new FamilySearch center in Oklahoma “will make it possible for visitors to the museum to receive help in preserving personal histories, searching for ancestors and building their own family trees.” He also said the First Americans Museum “should remind each of us of our own ancestors and of our deep gratitude for those who have come here from many different countries and traditions.”
The center will house records individuals and tribal nations can share with others throughout the world, and individuals will have the opportunity to utilize the museum to connect their own past.
This project is one that is special to me personally, in that I have been involved in it for the past several years. A story shared to church members included a history of Tahlequah and the Cherokees, both Cherokee Nation and the UKB Early Settlers, which I shared with church officials in the development of the project and video presentations of the area. Many tribal officials from throughout Oklahoma were present at the event, although neither of our local tribes had representatives in attendance. The Cherokee have such a great and valiant history, and I hope the day will come when they will be part of this great project as well.
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
