COLUMN: Oklahoma spring is about to commence

They've been arriving unsolicited through the mail for weeks. The best are stacked on the corner of a table, inviting daydreams and thoughts of warm times to come. Yes, the seed catalogues are here. If you're growing tomatoes from seed this year, you're aiming to start in mid-February - just two weeks away.
The Tahlequah Farmers' Market organizers and participants have held their annual meeting. Market opening day is April 1. It will be here before you know it. By the way, did you know you can get a "guest producer" booth, if you find yourself with an overabundance from your garden? You may have missed the news, but the Tahlequah market was named the best farmers market in Oklahoma in 2022. You can buy gift certificates or become a Friend of the Market on their website.
I'm not a member of the Nasturtium Club, but I cannot sing the praises of this long-time Tahlequah organization enough. If you've ever admired the flower beds down Muskogee Avenue or had Sequoyah Park's beauty cause you to pause, this group is responsible. They volunteer many, many hours each year to make our community bright and vibrant. Those of you who are looking for friends and want to develop your green thumb should find the Nasturtium Garden Club Facebook page for more information. New members are very welcome.
At the city, bids are going out for mowing services in our parks and on the bypass. Blades are being sharpened or replaced and tractors are being serviced, so they'll be ready to go. Spring Break is a short six weeks away, and that's frequently the start of mowing season in Oklahoma. The Street Department, Solid Waste, Parks and Recreation, the golf course, and the airport are all taking a deep breath and preparing to keep Tahlequah manicured and verdant.
We have a number of new trees in our parks and cemetery that were generously donated last year. Volunteers at the Chamber of Commerce MyTahlequah event and Grand View Nursery made this possible. We're anxious to see if all survived the deep cold this winter. Reforesting our public properties is an ongoing concern that many don't consider. Plants have a natural life span, just as animals do. Our majestic urban forest is central to Tahlequah. We have a responsibility to future generations to ensure they will also enjoy deep shade on a summer's day and vibrant fall afternoons.
Whether you believe global warming is a threat, or if you believe climate change is just normal, our weather is more erratic than it was a few decades ago. Our dry spells are longer and temperature swings are more dramatic. These are hard on farms, home gardens, golf greens, and urban forests alike. We're all struggling to quit doing things "like we always have" and implement new methods and ideas about how to care for the world around us.
These next few days we have some highs near 60 degrees and some lows in the teens projected. Oklahoma winter has settled in. Snow today and T-shirts and shorts tomorrow. Start those seeds and get the mower to the shop. Spring is right around the corner.
Sue Catron, former assistant vice president of Business and Finance at NSU, is Tahlequah mayor.
