COLUMN: Oklahomans should welcome audits for schools

The Oklahoma State Auditor and Inspector is a constitutionally created office within the executive branch of Oklahoma government. The duties of include examining the books, accounts, and cash on hand of the state treasurer and all 77 county treasurers. They are also charged with conducting annual audits of the operations of each Emergency Medical Services district and each county solid waste management operation, or landfills.
The SAI audits all of Oklahoma's 77 county governments and does performance and special investigative audits, as requested by the governor or by joint request of legislative leaders. Citizens can petition the SAI to audit with 10 percent of registered voters. The SAI is the taxpayers' watchdog ensuring tax dollars are not being stolen or misused. The SAI also serves on the state Land Office Commission and as a member of the State Board of Equalization. Since statehood, there have been 13 state auditors - 10 Democrats and three Republicans. Cindy Byrd, a Republican, is the current auditor.
In summer f 2019, Gov. Kevin Stitt requested the SAI conduct an audit of Epic Charter Schools and all related entities. Epic's three divisions constitute the largest school district in Oklahoma with about 60,000 students. Epic's stated mission is to "fulfill every student's individual potential by personalizing an education plan focusing on school and family partnership to achieve optimal performance." They are a free preK-12 public school for parents/students seeking a non-traditional education setting using internet-based, individualized, self-paced instruction. They also operate two onsite facilities in Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Epic received $458 million in state and federal tax dollars over a six-year period. Epic contracted with a for-profit private company - also named Epic - to provide administrative services. The private company Epic received $45.9 million for management services - 10 percent - and $79.3 million for student learning fees for a total of $125.2 million.
According to Byrd, the SAI, the audit revealed several areas of concern. First, state law caps the amount a large district can spend on administration at 5 percent, and Epic exceeded it. Second, Epic, the private company, used public school officials to do administrative work, which if proved is embezzlement of taxpayer dollars. Other findings should trouble taxpayers.
Three observations:
First, any misuse of tax dollars is wrong. Epic audit critics claim Byrd opposes school choice. She has categorically denied that, but it doesn't matter if she did. Misuse of tax dollars is wrong, no matter who is doing it. Honest people should be careful providing cover for those who bend the law. That is the basis for situational ethics; the ends don't justify the means.
Second, the SAI should have the authority to audit anything that isn't tied down. Most Oklahomans don't realize the SAI can't audit unless requested to do so. The Legislature should appropriate money so audits can be conducted on every entity that gets a penny of taxpayer dollars. Epic audit findings are likely the tip of the iceberg on misuse of tax dollars.
Third, Stitt has ordered an audit of Oklahoma secondary public education. Byrd is charged with two objectives: identifying sources of revenue public education receives, and determining the percentage the larger districts are spending on administration. The audit will likely not be completed until mid-2022. It is long overdue. Next up should be higher education.
Any organization or entity that gets a penny of tax dollars shouldn't fear an audit. They should welcome the scrutiny. An audit is just an evaluation or examination to check for accuracy. Taxpayers should demand their watchdog is unleashed; after all, it's their money.
Steve Fair is the District 4 Oklahoma Republican Party chair.
