"The powers not delegated to the United States by the Constitution, not prohibited by it to the States, are reserved to the States respectively, or to the people" (Amendment 10 to the Constitution of the United States of America).
The state of Oklahoma has the safest and most secure voting machines and process in the nation. That is not my opinion, but is supported by many other states who are sending representatives to Oklahoma to see how we do voting so efficiently and honestly. Our machines cannot be hacked or the votes cast changed in any way. We have both an electronic record and a paper record after each election. We require all eligible voters to present positive IDs to prove they have the right to vote. We have very clear and enforceable rules in place to verify and to certify the results of every election, and the correct results are posted at every precinct at the end of the voting day.
However, there are loud and strident voices that prevent our voting system from being implemented in other states, and some may want to stop us from using it in Oklahoma, as well. Why would anyone want to block a voting system that is virtually impregnable to hacking and fraud in favor of a mail-in system that can be fraudulently changed at a dozen different points? And at the same time, why would they want to remove all efforts to verify that the person voting has the right to vote?
It’s simple. Because if you can’t verify who voted or even if the votes cast are legal, you have complete control of elections. This was done in violation of the law and Constitution in several states just before the 2020 election through consent decrees and what I consider illegal acts. The noisy and true claims that there was no “widespread” or “systemic” fraud are irrelevant. All that needed to be done was commit fraud in select precincts in specific states to swing the election.
As for counting the ballots, that is a duty delegated by the states to local election officials, which is a nearly guaranteed way to inject localized fraud into an election. Of course, such officials can only make local changes and thus have a minimal effect on statewide and nationwide elections. Plus, each state oversees the elections that happen in inside their borders, allowing state officials to also inject fraud into the system should they choose to do so.
In some states, this happens now and has for decades, while other run a fairly clean show. Also, vote counting in person is a much safer and more secure way to count than by machine, as long as the counters are being monitored. It is a complicated system, but was designed so no single person or place can have more than a minimal effect on an election, should fraud occur.
Dr. Jonathan C. Jobe, of Crescent Valley, is a retired educator and a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.