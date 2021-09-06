There are many things great about Oklahoma, and one of them is the kindness of the people. This was shown this past week when Oklahomans helped those in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida came ashore with high winds, floods, and massive destruction. Many Oklahoma groups have volunteered and have been sent to assist, including some of our National Guard troops, electricians, linemen, rescue workers, police officers and others.
A story about Oklahoma's kindness has been talked about this week on national headlines that involved the University of Oklahoma's athletic department and fans. Oklahoma's football team was set to open its season in New Orleans this past weekend against Tulane University. Obviously, with Ida coming through, Tulane and New Orleans were not capable of hosting the most anticipated game of their season.
Canceling the game was an option, but because of Oklahoma's ranking and tradition, this single game was vastly important for the department's budget and was set to be a sellout. Many OU fans were planning to make the trip, and since you cannot buy single game tickets at Tulane, thousands of Oklahoma fans bought Tulane season tickets and were already donating the other tickets for the season back to the school and area organizations.
Knowing the financial importance of the game for Tulane, OU President Joe Harroz Jr. and OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione visited with Tulane President Michael Fitts and Athletic Director Troy Dannen and worked out a solution that ensured Tulane got what it needed - and probably more. Oklahoma would host the game.
On the surface, that doesn't sound like much of an incentive, but here is the kicker: Even though the game was played on Oklahoma's home field, it was a "home" game for Tulane, like it was supposed to have originally been. Tulane wore home uniforms and Oklahoma wore road game whites. OU's band, which has a different show each week, did not march halftime, even though it has a show completely ready to go for the real home opener next week. OU fans, who admittedly can be very vocal and obnoxious at times, were very sportsman-like and welcomed the Tulane team on with cheers, and some even wore green so it would show in the stands.
Many fan groups and university organizations collected additional donations for the school and the are,a and invited any Tulane fans in attendance to join in the Oklahoma tailgating experience. More importantly, however, Tulane got the entirety of the ticket proceeds - and that was incredible. The kindness has been noticed by Tulane, and the official OU alumni page received several messages from Tulane students and fans, including one that was shared publicly, which said:
"Word of your posts being welcoming to Tulane fans this Saturday made its way to us, and we'd like to say thank you. The humanity and proactive kindness of it was genuinely touching. After staff and alumni spent 10 hours at hotels in Houston yesterday, checking in over 30 buses of nearly 2000 displaced students and faculty, and are back again today, it greatly lifted our spirits."
As an OU band alum, this makes me very happy to see, and as an Oklahoman, I would have expected nothing different from exactly what was done. It so happened it was my alma mater that got the privilege of doing this, but I know in my heart my colleagues at OSU and Tulsa University would have done likewise, because that's who we are as Oklahomans. Boomer Sooner - Go Green Wave!
Randy Gibson is the CEO of RDG Communications and the former director of the Tahlequah Chamber of Commerce and the Texas State Rifle Association.
