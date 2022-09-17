COLUMN: Old rockers really might never die

Last week, I received a video from a friend at OU to whom I hadn't talked in years. He's not among my Facebook friends, so I can only assume a mutual acquaintance told him about my posts related to what I believe is one of the most important subjects not just of our time, but from time immemorial: music. And perhaps specifically, favorite rock groups.
I had met this fellow when I worked at the Fears Engineering Lab during my sophomore year. I didn't know his age then, but I do now. He's 68, and so is his wife. The video was of the two of them; their three sons and wives, ranging in age from 40-45; two of their granddaughters and husband and wife, ages 20-25; and a 5-year-old great-grandson, 5 years old-- all at an Aerosmith concert in Bangor! The wee lad was jamming on great-grandpa's shoulders.
How amazing it must be for a member of a rock band to know they have reached across four generations of fans. It's rare these days, but it's getting more common. Aerosmith is Cole's favorite American rock band, and among Chris' and mine. I remember hearing "Dream On" in my high school cafeteria when I was 16, gazing across the tables at my current crush. Yeah, I know that's disgustingly saccharine, but I like to humiliate myself at least once a day.
We've all read the studies that show people stop integrating new music at about age 33, and thereafter; they stick with what they know. That's probably true of Chris and me, but not of everyone. My brother, Kevin, is influenced by the musical choices of his teenage daughters, and he's always asking questions like, "Have you heard the latest song from Bunyon Creme?" I have no idea who or what he's talking about. My sister Lisa also incorporates modern tunes into her listening lineup, mainly based on my niece Amber's preferences.
In some ways, it's the other way around. Along with Aerosmith from the U.S., Cole lists Elton John as his favorite performer from the United Kingdom. Granted, those artists were still cutting tunes after he came along, but still, you'd think he'd be gravitating toward Hip Hop or something. As for Lisa's two sons, they also like oldies, gravitating toward AC/DC and David Bowie and the like. Trevor even has a turntable and collects platters, some of them expensive enough to curl toenails. The young people are back into vinyl. One summer when he was home from college, Cole kept bugging us to let him spin the turntable. Chris bought a new stylus, and Cole started sifting through our collection one evening. At 2 a.m., it was an impossible cacophony, with Cole blasting through Led Zeppelin, and Chris yelling at him to "Turn that *&@$# thing down!"
My siblings are more familiar with modern pop and rock groups than I am, and we all attend concerts with our adult kids. Now there's a thing the older boomers probably never experienced. I don't mean a symphony or some other performance; I'm talking about head-banging, foot-stomping, booty-shaking rock 'n' roll, or whatever passed for it back in the day. I don't believe my parents ever took us to see The Kingston Trio or The New Christie Minstrels. Nor did they take us along for Percy Faith or Mitch Miller or Martin Denny. And I'm more likely to recognize the icons of their day than those of the 2000s.
But Chris and I have taken Cole to concerts or music festivals many times, and so has Lisa. I find it gratifying that the kids, whatever other faults they may have, appreciate good music - or at least, what we consider to be good music. I can't imagine my son saying, "Rock sucks. I'm more into techno pop." Although he does love jazz, swing, classical, you name it. Matter of fact, his palate may be broader than his father's and mine. And if you want to do something meaningful with your older teens or young adult children, music will be the best bet. Unless your kids are into architecture and beaches and museums, like ours are.
We all know Beethoven and Bach and Tchaikovsky and other composers are eternal. That's also true of John Williams, a true American icon. Whereas my husband and I have traveled considerable distances to see rock bands - we saw the Rolling Stones last October in Tampa - my sister Shannon and her husband flew out to Southern California once to see Williams direct an orchestra at the Hollywood Bowl. When Williams dies, I imagine she'll be in mourning for weeks.
Some of the swing and jazz greats are also eternal, and Elvis Presley. If I don't mention him, Laura Garner will have a hit put out on me. The Stones and The Beatles are also among the But now it appears there are others -- and based on the music for modern TV commercials, I'd say Queen and Aerosmith will be in that group. I also judge the rockers with permanent status but a recent poll among Facebook friends. Most of them listed the aforementioned groups as their favorites, although there were some obscure contributions. I have to admit I didn't know of whom Carl Farinelli spoke.
I am convinced that music is the only thing that will bridge the Great American Divide of today. Politicians are not the answer and never have been; it's music, humankind's oldest form of communication. I stand in awe of all I know who have made music a driving force in their own lives, and I plan to keep making it part of mine as well. We have tickets to Aerosmith in December, and I just keep my fingers crossed, hoping they'll make it a little longer and not let their own hubris force them into retirement. They're pretty old - but then, again, so am I, and so are the other greats.
